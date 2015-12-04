* 10-year US/Bund yield spread at tightest in a month
* U.S. payrolls data, OPEC meeting add note of caution
(Updates with fresh comments, prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Dec 4 The gap between 10-year U.S. and
German bond yields narrowed to its tightest in about a month on
Friday, as investors bet that a divergence in monetary policy
between the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve may be less stark than
anticipated.
Euro zone bond yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks on
talk of further stimulus from the European Central Bank, at a
time when speculation about a December rate hike from the Fed
has pushed U.S. yields higher.
The ECB on Thursday extended its asset-purchase programme by
six months and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30
percent. But the measures fell well short of the aggressive
easing many investors had hoped for from ECB President Mario
Draghi, who has over-delivered in the past.
As a result, euro zone money markets are not pricing in any
further cuts in the ECB's deposit rate in the near future.
"What you need to consider is that nothing has changed in
terms of what the Fed is expected to do," said Rabobank fixed
income strategist Matthew Cairns.
"What has changed and impacted the Eonia (money) market is
the vast difference in ECB rate expectations this time yesterday
versus where we are today, and that has impacted the divergence
or spread between the U.S. and Europe."
The gap between 10-year U.S. and German yields stood at
about 161 bps - its tightest since early November. The spread
between 5-year U.S. and German bond yields also narrowed to
levels last seen about a month ago.
Yields on 10-year euro zone government bonds were all around
2 bps higher on the day, with German Bund yields
up 3 bps at 0.69 percent, after touching a three-week high at
0.715 percent.
Italian bonds, which bore the brunt of the post-ECB sell-off
on Thursday, also briefly rose to a three-week high at 1.68
percent.
"The rate cut yesterday was a disappointment but the view
that there would be sustained divergence between the Fed and the
ECB -- and by that I mean another cut by the ECB next year and
Fed hikes next year -- has been priced out," said ING senior
rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.
"December will be an unusual month where we see completely
opposite moves from the Fed and the ECB. I can see the ECB
staying on hold next year while the Fed hikes," he said.
The November U.S. jobs report is scheduled for release at
1330 GMT Friday and will provide the last key bit of economic
data for the Fed before a policy meeting on Dec. 15-16 that may
see the first U.S. interest rate increase in a decade.
Economists expect the U.S. economy created 200,000 jobs in
November compared with 271,000 in October.
Short-dated bond yields were flat to a touch higher, with
some caution setting in before the payrolls report.
The yield on two-year German bonds, which posted their
biggest daily rise in almost five years on Thursday, rose 1 bps
to -0.28 percent.
Analysts said the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna was
also being closely followed since any adjustment to supply
output would have a knock-on impact on the price of oil and in
turn the bond market's inflation expectations.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)