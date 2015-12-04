* 10-year US/Bund yield spread at tightest in a month

* U.S. payrolls data, OPEC meeting add note of caution (Updates with fresh comments, prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 4 The gap between 10-year U.S. and German bond yields narrowed to its tightest in about a month on Friday, as investors bet that a divergence in monetary policy between the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve may be less stark than anticipated.

Euro zone bond yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks on talk of further stimulus from the European Central Bank, at a time when speculation about a December rate hike from the Fed has pushed U.S. yields higher.

The ECB on Thursday extended its asset-purchase programme by six months and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent. But the measures fell well short of the aggressive easing many investors had hoped for from ECB President Mario Draghi, who has over-delivered in the past.

As a result, euro zone money markets are not pricing in any further cuts in the ECB's deposit rate in the near future.

"What you need to consider is that nothing has changed in terms of what the Fed is expected to do," said Rabobank fixed income strategist Matthew Cairns.

"What has changed and impacted the Eonia (money) market is the vast difference in ECB rate expectations this time yesterday versus where we are today, and that has impacted the divergence or spread between the U.S. and Europe."

The gap between 10-year U.S. and German yields stood at about 161 bps - its tightest since early November. The spread between 5-year U.S. and German bond yields also narrowed to levels last seen about a month ago.

Yields on 10-year euro zone government bonds were all around 2 bps higher on the day, with German Bund yields up 3 bps at 0.69 percent, after touching a three-week high at 0.715 percent.

Italian bonds, which bore the brunt of the post-ECB sell-off on Thursday, also briefly rose to a three-week high at 1.68 percent.

"The rate cut yesterday was a disappointment but the view that there would be sustained divergence between the Fed and the ECB -- and by that I mean another cut by the ECB next year and Fed hikes next year -- has been priced out," said ING senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.

"December will be an unusual month where we see completely opposite moves from the Fed and the ECB. I can see the ECB staying on hold next year while the Fed hikes," he said.

The November U.S. jobs report is scheduled for release at 1330 GMT Friday and will provide the last key bit of economic data for the Fed before a policy meeting on Dec. 15-16 that may see the first U.S. interest rate increase in a decade.

Economists expect the U.S. economy created 200,000 jobs in November compared with 271,000 in October.

Short-dated bond yields were flat to a touch higher, with some caution setting in before the payrolls report.

The yield on two-year German bonds, which posted their biggest daily rise in almost five years on Thursday, rose 1 bps to -0.28 percent.

Analysts said the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna was also being closely followed since any adjustment to supply output would have a knock-on impact on the price of oil and in turn the bond market's inflation expectations. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)