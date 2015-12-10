LONDON Dec 10 Two-year German bond yields
touched their lowest levels on Thursday since a meeting of the
European Central Bank a week ago, a sign that investors are not
ruling out further monetary easing to fight low inflation.
At last Thursday's meeting the ECB delivered a cut in the
deposit rate and extended the lifetime of quantitative easing by
a further six months, but markets were disappointed with the
scale and depth of easing and initially priced out any further
near-term moves.
But talk of more monetary easing action has slowly returned
amid a fall of more than 5 percent in Brent crude oil prices
over the past week and dovish comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi
that monetary easing remains an option to lift near-zero
inflation.
The yield on two-year German government bonds, the most
sensitive to interest rate expectations, dipped to a one-week
low of -0.32 percent, just below the ECB's deposit rate of -0.30
percent.
The ECB's deposit rate cut went live on Wednesday when the
new reserve maintenance period started. This pushed the spot
Eonia overnight bank-to-bank lending rate to a record
low of -23.5 basis points compared with a range of 13-15 bps
over the past three months.
"The ECB is going to need to extend again in six months time
and probably knock that deposit rate a little bit lower," said
Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital
Markets.
"It's difficult to see how they can get back to 2 percent
inflation," he said, referring to the ECB's inflation target.
"The oil price is important in terms of weighing on the
near-term inflation outlook and inflation expectations."
Data on Thursday showed French consumer prices fell 0.2
percent in November, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of 0.1
percent and providing further evidence that inflation pressures
in the euro zone remain muted.
Yields on 10-year government bonds across the euro zone were
a touch lower, with German Bund yields down 1
basis point at 0.60 percent.
