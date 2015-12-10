(Updates throughout)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Dec 10 Euro zone money market rates hit
a record low on Thursday and two-year German bond yields touched
their lowest levels since last week's European Central Bank
meeting, as investors bet low inflation may lead to more easing
in the year ahead.
The markets were disappointed with the scale of the ECB's
easing a week ago, when it cut its deposit rate and extended
quantitative easing by six months, and initially priced out any
further near-term moves.
Executive board member Yves Mersch then said on Thursday
that a great majority of ECB governors do not want to boost the
quantitative easing programme further.
But with oil prices hovering near seven-year lows, putting
further downward pressure on inflation, expectations for more
ECB stimulus have slowly crept back into the market. Short-term
interest rates suggest investors see a 1-in-2 chance of another
rate cut.
Data showing French annual inflation of a meagre 0.1 percent
in November was interpreted by some in the market as showing
that the ECB may have little choice but to do more to lift
prices.
Such bets were further supported by comments from Governing
Council member Erkki Liikanen saying the ECB has further
monetary policy tools at its disposal and stands ready to use
them if necessary.
Liikanen struck a contrasting tone to Mersch, but in a world
of falling oil prices and stubbornly low inflation, the market
chose to focus only on the ones that pointed to the possibility
of further monetary policy easing.
Disregarding the fading prospects for more QE, investors
focused on what they think are increasing chances of further
cuts in the deposit rate.
"The most interesting point is that we have huge dissension
within the Governing Council. Liikanen this morning and (ECB
chief Mario) Draghi a few days ago saying they are ready to do
more," Natixis fixed income strategist Cyril Regnat said.
"The market knows that the effectiveness of any more
liquidity injections fades over time and that the only way to
have a real impact on the euro/dollar and interest rate curves
is to cut the deposit rate," he said.
ONE MORE CUT
The yield on two-year German government bonds dipped to a
one-week low of -0.33 percent, below the -0.30 percent deposit
rate.
The deposit rate cut went live on Wednesday when the new
reserve maintenance period started. This pushed the spot Eonia
overnight bank-to-bank lending rate to a record low of
-23.5 basis points compared with a range of 13-15 bps over the
past three months.
Money markets are pricing in roughly a 50 percent chance of
a 10 bps cut in the deposit rate in the coming year, judging by
the difference between spot and forward Eonia rates.
"The ECB is going to need to extend (QE) again in six months
time and probably knock that deposit rate a little bit lower,"
said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital
Markets. "It's difficult to see how they can get back to 2
percent inflation," he said, referring to the ECB's target.
Next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting could also have an
impact on ECB rate expectations.
Analysts will scour the statement that follows an expected
first Fed rate hike in a decade for clues on how fast monetary
policy will tighten thereafter.
A fast pace of tightening would ease the pressure on the ECB
to relax policy even further, because it would keep the euro
weak. Conversely, any sign of a prolonged wait-and-see period
after the hike will strengthen the euro and potentially delay
the euro zone's economic recovery.
"The Fed will do some work in the place of the ECB because
it will have an impact on the dollar and therefore the euro,"
said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.
Yields fell across the euro zone, with German Bund yields
down 3.8 bps at 0.57 percent.
