By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Dec 14 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Monday with investors pushing political shifts in France and
Spain aside and lightening up positions at the start of a week
which could see the first Federal Reserve rate hike in nearly a
decade.
There was no discernible impact on bond markets from the
French elections on Sunday and no sense of increased nervousness
before Spanish elections on Dec. 20, a sign that investors are
more preoccupied with central bank moves than politics.
The European Central Bank's recently enhanced stimulus
programme limits investors' desire to single out a sovereign
where political risks are ticking up. This year's experience in
Greece, where far-left Syriza came to power on an anti-bailout
platform only to end up agreeing on tougher-than-expected terms
to stay in the euro, has also given investors confidence in
Europe's status quo.
Tactical voting meant Marine Le Pen's far-right National
Front (NF) did not win in any region, despite winning more votes
than any other party nationally in last week's first round. But
the polls were no real victory for the mainstream Conservatives
and Socialists either.
"The outcome in France, for those fearing the extreme right
wing, could have been much worse," said Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank. "But the market is busy with other
stuff which may be more acute, such as the upcoming Fed hike."
In Spain, surveys published on Monday suggested the
conservative PP would top next weekend's poll, with the main
opposition Socialists (PSOE) and two newcomers, liberal
Ciudadanos and left-wing Podemos, following closely
behind.
The four-party race raises worries about political stability
in a country that has been praised by Brussels for undertaking
painful fiscal reforms which have helped it onto a path of
economic recovery that has surpassed the euro zone average.
The fragmented vote is unusual for Spain, where the PP and
the PSOE have traditionally alternated in power. As in France,
the economic crisis and high unemployment left many seeking
alternatives to the usual ruling parties.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, rose 2 basis points to 0.56 percent.
French and Spanish yields were up by
a similar amount at 0.89 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively.
"NO DANGER"
Sunrise Brokers analyst Gianluca Ziglio said Greece's
example showed any new government in a euro zone country,
regardless of political colour, would still need to find ways to
comply with requirements from Brussels and Berlin. The
alternative -- in Athens' case, crashing out of the euro --
would be less desirable.
"Unless someone really crazy gets power and has a very
strong majority that allows them to do whatever they want to do,
there's no real danger to the status quo," Ziglio said.
"And central banks are doing whatever possible to keep rates
low and that opens up the opportunity for investors to do what
they've been doing for a while, which is to buy more bonds than
they should."
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch kept their credit ratings
for France unchanged on Friday, before the second-round vote.
U.S. T-note yields rose 4 bps to 2.18 percent.
Investors remain nervous even though a rate hike has been
well flagged by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and short-term U.S.
interest rates attach a very high probability to it.
The uncertainty relates to the consequences it could have
for some vulnerable emerging markets and implicitly for global
growth. At the same time, the Fed's exit strategy after years of
unprecedented bond-buying stimulus and free money is being
closely scrutinised.
If the Fed hikes too much too quickly, the U.S. recovery may
be at risk. If it hikes too slowly, inflation may run out of
control in the longer run.
"Maybe there's some position adjustment in the market ...
The hike is priced in but it's all about what Janet Yellen says
afterwards," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said.
