LONDON Dec 15 Investor fears that the first
interest rate rise from the United States in nearly a decade
could trigger a spate of defaults in highly-leveraged companies
has started to erode confidence in some of Europe's lower-rated
sovereign debt.
The gap between short-dated Italian and Spanish bond yields
and benchmark German equivalents rose to its highest level in
five months on Tuesday, even with the European Central Bank
buying billions of these bonds under its asset purchase scheme.
Strategists said the poor performance was due to a weakening
appetite for risky investments before the widely-expected hike
from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday - a cautious approach that
had roots in corporate credit markets.
"At times like this, when liquidity is very thin due to the
pending FOMC decision, the correlation between asset classes has
a tendency to rise significantly," said Peter Chatwell, head of
European rates strategy at Mizuho.
"Thus the weakness in credit markets, which itself may also
be a function of the FOMC, is apparent in euro sovereign
spreads."
The U.S. high yield market has been at the epicentre of
concerns that a rate rise in the world's largest economy could
spell danger for companies that have borrowed mountains of debt
with near zero percent interest.
Energy companies are particularly under the cosh with oil
prices at the lowest levels seen since the height of the
financial crisis.
On Monday, the widely-traded iShares iBoxx $ High Yield
Corporate Bond index <ETF HYG.P> - essentially a basket of junk
debt - expanded its losses for the year to 12 percent. A
competitor product, the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond <ETF
JNK.P>, expanded its losses for the year to 13.4 percent.
The European high yield market has also been at the sharp
end of concerns in credit markets. The iTraxx Crossover -- a
measure of risk that is derived from the credit default swaps of
75 sub-investment grade companies -- has risen sharply in recent
days to levels not seen since early October.
Greater preference for safe haven investments has also taken
its toll on investment grade corporate debt and even lower-rated
sovereign debt.
Italian and Spanish two-year
yields rose 1 basis point to 0.15 and 0.12 percent respectively
on Tuesday, edging further away from German equivalents which
were flat at -0.33 percent.
The gap between the peripheral bonds and Europe's benchmark
is the widest it has been since July 10.
Nerves are likely to remain frayed until markets get the
chance to digest the impact of the expected rate rise. Inflation
data from the U.S. due at 1330 GMT is seen as the last piece of
the jigsaw before the main event on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect core CPI to rise 0.2
percent in November, unchanged from the previous month.
