By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 15 Investor fears that the first
interest rate rise from the United States in nearly a decade
could trigger a spate of defaults in highly leveraged companies
has started to erode confidence in some of Europe's lower-rated
sovereign debt.
The gap between short-dated Italian and Spanish bond yields
and benchmark German equivalents rose to its highest level in
five months on Tuesday, even with the European Central Bank
buying billions of the bonds under its asset purchase scheme.
Strategists said the poor performance was due to a weakening
appetite for risky investments before the widely expected hike
from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday - a cautious approach that
had roots in corporate credit markets.
"At times like this, when liquidity is very thin due to the
pending FOMC decision, the correlation between asset classes has
a tendency to rise significantly," said Peter Chatwell, head of
European rates strategy at Mizuho.
"Thus the weakness in credit markets, which itself may also
be a function of the FOMC, is apparent in euro sovereign
spreads."
The U.S. high yield market has been at the epicentre of
concerns that a rate rise in the world's largest economy could
spell danger for companies have become used to borrowing
mountains of debt with near zero percent interest.
Energy companies are particularly under the cosh with oil
prices near the lowest levels seen since the height of the
financial crisis.
SHARP END
On Monday, the widely traded iShares iBoxx $ High Yield
Corporate Bond index - essentially a basket of junk debt
- expanded its losses for the year to 12 percent. A competitor
product, the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond, expanded its
losses for the year to 13.4 percent.
The European high yield market has also been at the sharp
end of concerns in credit markets. The iTraxx Crossover -- a
measure of risk that is derived from the credit default swaps of
75 sub-investment grade companies -- has risen sharply to levels
not seen since early October.
Greater preference for safe haven investments has taken its
toll on investment grade corporate debt and even lower-rated
sovereign debt.
Italian two-year yields rose 3 basis points to
0.17 percent on Tuesday and Spain's rose 2 bps to 0.13 percent.
Both edged away from German equivalents which were up slightly
at -0.32 percent.
The gap between the peripheral bonds and Europe's benchmark
is the widest it has been since July 10.
While longer-dated bond yields rose sharply across the board
on Tuesday as a bounce in equities and the oil price roiled
illiquid markets, evidence has been mounting of the gulf between
peripheral and core euro zone bonds.
The gap between Italian and German 10-year
yields is at its widest since mid October at
around 105 bps.
Yet some fund managers remain uncertain whether credit
market jitters spell trouble ahead for peripheral debt in 2016.
"On the one hand, if you saw a material rise in corporate
bond defaults, you could expect spreads to be wider than they
are today," Mark Dowding, co-head of investment grade debt at
BlueBay Asset Management, said.
"But if you are going into this world of rising defaults,
all things being equal central banks will need to do more policy
accommodation so actually it raises the prospect of the ECB
needing to do more QE."
