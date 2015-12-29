(Updates prices, adds Rajoy comments)

By John Geddie

LONDON Dec 29 Spanish two-year yields fell on Tuesday as the country's bonds outperformed their euro zone peers in a sign that some investors see the chances of parties forming an anti-austerity leftist coalition as increasingly unlikely.

Longer-term bond yields rose across the euro zone as oil prices recovered from near 11-year lows, tempering market expectations of a prolonged period of subdued inflation.

Spain's Socialist party, runner-up in this month's elections, ruled out forming a new government with third-placed Podemos on Monday unless it renounced its pledge to grant a referendum on independence for Catalonia.

With the Socialists having also ruled out a grand coalition or informal pact with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party, the country looks set for another vote early in 2016.

This is likely to be seen as the lesser of two evils for markets, however, with investors worried that an immediate lurch to the left may threaten Spain's fragile economic recovery.

Strategists said market reaction to the news was likely to have been delayed by Monday's bank holiday in London. All other euro zone yields edged up as a sharp fall in oil prices, a trend that dampens the outlook for inflation, abated.

"Anticipating snap elections and on the assumption that Podemos remains a 'no-go' for the Socialists on Catalonia, this may be marginally supportive for Spanish government bonds," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy renewed his overtures to political rivals, urging them to back a government that would defend Spanish unity in the face of a Catalan independence drive.

Two-year Spanish yields fell 5 basis points to 0.03 percent, while most similar-dated euro zone bond yields were flat. In 10-year maturities, Spanish yields were up 3 basis points, but this was a smaller move than in the rest of the region.

Benchmark German 10-year Bund yields rose 6 basis points to 0.63 percent.

Yields were not affected by data showing Spanish shops took on staff at the fastest rate in eight years ahead of what retailers are tipping as the best Christmas for takings since the country began to recover from a deep recession.

With many investors having already closed their books for the year, trading volumes have declined. Only 190,000 lots had been traded in Bund futures before 1500 GMT, less than a third of the daily average for the year of over 600,000 lots.

When trading picks up in January, Spain is likely to be the first concern on the agenda for investors.

And while any fears may be soothed by the declining influence of the far-left Podemos party, which had been cast as a potential kingmaker but now looks isolated from power, Spain still has a number of hurdles to pass.

Ratings agencies will need to take stock of events in Madrid. Fitch's review of its BBB+ rating and stable outlook on Jan. 29 will be one of first big tests of the year, followed by Moody's, which has a positive outlook, on Feb. 19. (Editing by Catherine Evans)