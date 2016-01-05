* Investors tip-toe back into stocks from safety of bonds
* Analysts say still an uneasy calm in markets
* Inflation data, Middle East tensions contain exuberance
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 5 A sharp fall in German bond yields
bottomed out on Tuesday as some investors ventured out of safe
haven debt and tentatively returned to equities after China took
measures to halt a slide in its currency and stock market.
German yields - the bloc's benchmark - held firm at 0.58
percent, pausing from a 9 bps slide seen on Monday as investors
grappled for the top-rated debt amid fears about the health of
China's economy and geopolitical tensions.
Yet with a growing rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran
keeping investors on edge, and actions by China only really
stemming the 7 percent slide in equities seen on Monday, it was
an uneasy calm that spread across markets.
In Europe, attention turned to inflation data due at 1000
GMT, as analysts waited to see whether the latest slide in
energy prices would pressure the European Central Bank to
consider further economic stimulus of its own.
"China's actions are certainly positive at the margin ...
but overall the risk is that it is interpreted as a signal of
weakness that these ongoing struggles to stabilise the market by
the authorities aren't really bearing fruit," said Commerzbank
strategist Michael Leister.
Beijing injected a generous slug of liquidity into domestic
markets, set the value of its yuan currency firmer than many had
expected, and said it was studying rules to regulate share sales
by major holders.
There were also media reports of direction intervention in
markets by state-owned funds to try and halt the decline in
stocks.
The measures pushed Chinese stocks up 0.3 percent
on Tuesday, while euro zone stocks opened 0.5
percent higher after a fall of more than 3 percent on Monday.
While German yields flat in early trades, lower-rated debt
in Spain and Italy was still in vogue, with yields on both down
2 bps at 1.72 and 1.54 percent, respectively.
But analysts said moves were contained by the upcoming
inflation data, as investors waited to see if the long-awaited
base effects from last year's oil price slide would kick in.
If they do not, it will likely increase speculation that the
ECB will need to up its easing efforts despite having announced
a package of new measures just last month.
"From a policy perspective, the absence of a more visible
rebound this month will in our view also be a source of
discomfort for the ECB," RBC's chief European macro strategist
Peter Schaffrik said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation of 0.3 percent
in December, up from 0.2 percent the previous month.
Tensions in the Middle East are also keeping investors
cautious after Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday
following the kingdom's execution of prominent Shi'ite cleric
Nimr al-Nimr and an attack on its embassy in Tehran.
The row threatens to derail efforts to end Syria's civil war
- where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab powers support rebel
groups against Iran-backed President Bashar al-Assad - even
though Riyadh pledged on Monday to continue to support bids for
peace in Syria and Yemen despite the dispute.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)