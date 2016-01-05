* China takes measures to halt currency, stock slide
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 5 A decline by German bond yields
levelled out on Tuesday after China took measures to halt a
slide in its currency and stock market.
German yields edged down to 0.56 percent, largely halting a
slide of 9 bps on Monday, when investors were looking for a safe
haven amid geopolitical tensions and doubts about the health of
China's economy.
But analysts point out that euro zone inflation data came up
short of expectations and China's actions looked like a
temporary solution to the 7 percent drop in Chinese equities on
Monday.
"China's actions are certainly positive at the margin ...
but overall the risk is that it is interpreted as a signal of
weakness that these ongoing struggles to stabilise the market by
the authorities aren't really bearing fruit," said Commerzbank
strategist Michael Leister.
Beijing injected liquidity into domestic markets, set the
value of its yuan currency stronger than many had expected and
said it was studying rules to regulate share sales by major
holders. There were also reports of direct intervention in
markets by state-owned funds to try and halt the stock rout.
The measures pushed Chinese shares up 0.3 percent
on Tuesday. Euro zone stocks also opened higher, but
by 1115GMT they were down 0.5 percent after falling more than 3
percent on Monday.
Lower-rated debt in Spain and Italy outperformed the German
benchmark, with their yields down 4 bps at 1.68
and 1.51 percent, respectively.
In Catalonia, one of Spain's richest regions, bond yields
fell to a three-week low as a local separatist coalition
fractured, potentially leading to new elections and delaying
independence plans.
INFLATION FRUSTRATION
Euro zone inflation data showed no sign that base effects
from last year's slide in oil prices had faded away, creating
more headaches for the European Central Bank. That kept up the
downward pressure on yields.
Headline inflation was unchanged at 0.2 percent in December,
missing expectations for a rise to 0.3 percent and far short of
the bank's target of close to 2 percent. The core inflation rate
- which strips out energy costs - fell to 0.8 percent from
November's 0.9 percent.
"Yields are going to find it difficult to rise on the back
of this (data) clearly," said Credit Agricole strategist Orlando
Green.
Tensions in the Middle East are also keeping investors
cautious. Saudi Arabia cut severed diplomatic ties with Iran on
Sunday after protesters stormed its embassy. The attack followed
the Saudi execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric, Nimr al-Nimr,
which outraged predominately Shi'ite Iran.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Larry King)