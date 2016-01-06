(Updates prices, adds German auction, comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Jan 6 Yields on German 10-year Bunds
fell below 0.50 percent on Wednesday for the first time since
the European Central Bank eased monetary policy last month.
Long-term inflation expectations were a major factor,
hitting three-month lows after below-forecast euro zone consumer
prices data.
Despite the ECB cutting interest rates deeper into negative
territory and extending its bond-buying programme on Dec. 3, the
euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward has lost almost 20
basis points since last month's high.
The measure, which now shows where markets
expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021, stands at roughly
1.63 percent, well below the ECB's target of roughly 2 percent.
One-year inflation swaps are also at
three-month lows of 0.18 percent, having fallen more than 40
basis points since the December highs. Thirty-year inflation
swaps are 1.65 percent, showing the market does
not expect the ECB to hit its target in the foreseeable future.
Data on Tuesday showed headline euro zone inflation was
unchanged at 0.2 percent in December, missing expectations for a
rise to 0.3 percent. The core inflation rate, which strips out
energy costs, fell to 0.8 percent from November's 0.9 percent.
Concern over an economic slowdown in China and a free fall
in oil prices have also taken their toll on inflation
expectations in recent months.
This puts downward pressure on euro zone bond yields by
encouraging buying. Benchmark 10-year German Bunds
yielded 0.496 percent, down 5.6 basis points on the day and at
their lowest levels since Dec. 3.
"European government bond markets are enjoying a (balanced)
environment with sliding inflation expectations augmenting the
lingering emerging market concerns," Commerzbank rate strategist
Michael Leister said.
Some analysts also said North Korea announcement that it
successfully conducted a test of a nuclear device on Wednesday
morning was hurting risk appetite and supporting debt markets.
NO PLAN B
Last month, the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points
to -0.30 percent and extended its 60 billion euros a month
asset-buying programme by six months until March 2017.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet was quoted as saying in a
magazine interview on Wednesday that the ECB's policy was not
yet successful but that without those measures the euro zone
would have been in deep recession.
The central bank has no Plan B and printing enough money
will eventually lead to inflation, he said, adding that the ECB
will retain accommodative policies at least until March 2017 and
beyond if necessary.
"The ECB will not be pleased to see that inflation
breakevens have been on weak footing since the December
meeting," Societe Generale strategists said in a note. "Recent
developments will only add pressure on the ECB to ease further
-- our economists are looking for another cut in March."
At the first euro zone bond auction of the year, Germany
sold 4.04 billion euros of two-year bonds at an average yield of
minus 0.38 percent, compared with minus 0.32 percent at a
previous sale.
Other euro zone bond yields were also 5-7 basis points
lower.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)