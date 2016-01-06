(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Jan 6 Yields on German 10-year Bunds
fell on Wednesday to their lowest levels since the European
Central Bank (ECB) eased monetary policy in December.
Long-term inflation expectations, which hit three-month lows
following Tuesday's below-forecast euro zone consumer prices
data, were a major factor behind the move.
The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows
where markets expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021, has
lost almost 20 basis points since hitting a high last month.
This is despite the ECB cutting interest rates deeper into
negative territory and extending its bond-buying programme on
Dec. 3 in an effort to boost inflation in the euro area.
The measure stands at roughly 1.63 percent,
well below the ECB's target of roughly 2 percent.
One-year inflation swaps are also at
three-month lows of 0.15 percent, having fallen more than 40
basis points since the December highs. Thirty-year inflation
swaps are 1.65 percent, showing the market does
not expect the ECB to hit its target in the foreseeable future.
Data on Tuesday showed headline euro zone inflation was
unchanged at 0.2 percent in December, missing expectations for a
rise to 0.3 percent. The core inflation rate, which strips out
energy costs, fell to 0.8 percent from November's 0.9 percent.
Concern over an economic slowdown in China and a free fall
in oil prices have also taken their toll on inflation
expectations in recent months.
This puts downward pressure on euro zone bond yields by
encouraging buying. Benchmark 10-year German Bunds
fell as low as 0.49 percent, their lowest levels since Dec. 3,
before pulling back slightly in late trade to stand 4 basis
points lower on the day at 0.51 percent.
"European government bond markets are enjoying a (balanced)
environment with sliding inflation expectations augmenting the
lingering emerging market concerns," Commerzbank rate strategist
Michael Leister said.
Some analysts also said North Korea's announcement on
Wednesday that it successfully conducted a test of a nuclear
device was hurting risk appetite and supporting debt markets.
NO PLAN B
Last month, the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points
to -0.30 percent and extended its 60 billion euros a month
asset-buying programme by six months until March 2017.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet was quoted as saying in a
magazine interview on Wednesday that the ECB's policy was not
yet successful but that without those measures the euro zone
would have been in deep recession.
The central bank has no Plan B and printing enough money
will eventually lead to inflation, he said, adding that it will
retain accommodative policies at least until March 2017 and
beyond if necessary.
"The inflation data yesterday was definitely disappointing
and will disappoint the ECB," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "But risk aversion is also
driving bond yields lower."
At the first euro zone bond auction of the year, Germany
sold 4.04 billion euros of two-year bonds at an average yield of
minus 0.38 percent, compared with minus 0.32 percent at a
previous sale.
Other euro zone bond yields were 3-6 basis points lower.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alexander
Smith)