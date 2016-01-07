LONDON Jan 7 German bond yields fell to their
lowest levels in over a month on Thursday as investors cowering
from a global stock rout stemming from China sought refuge in
the top-rated debt.
For the second time this week, Chinese shares tanked more
than 7 percent, triggering a circuit breaker and sending panic
across markets.
German bonds, seen as a safe haven in times of stress,
benefited, with 10-year yields falling 2 basis points to 0.49
percent and two-year yields dropping 1 basis point
to -0.39 percent.
Both were at their lowest levels since the European Central
Bank eased monetary policy on Dec. 3.
German bund futures opened 26 ticks higher at
159.95.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)