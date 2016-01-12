(Updates prices, adds auction details)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Jan 12 Spanish bond yields hit a 2016
high on Tuesday as investors, already factoring in risks
stemming from inconclusive national elections and a renewed
separatist push in Catalonia, geared up for a bumper week of
debt issuance in Madrid.
Having lined up 2018, 2020 and 2023 bonds for a 4-5 billion
euros auction on Thursday, Spain on Tuesday was set to sell a 9
billion euro 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks.
Its borrowing costs, although low by historical standards,
have risen some 15 basis points since the Dec. 20 election left
the country in political limbo.
In the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia, local
parties agreed at the weekend to make Carles Puigdemont, the
mayor of Girona, the head of a majority separatist Catalan
parliament. The new regional government is expected to resume a
push for independence.
At national level, a grand coalition of centre-right and
centre-left parties proposed by acting Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy failed on Monday to gain support.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 4.5 basis
points to 1.85 percent, their highest since Dec. 28.
"They will have to pay a price for (developments) ... at
national and local level ... but traditionally at the start of
the year most syndicated deals and debt auctions tend to go well
and I expect that from Spain as well," said KBC rate strategist
Mathias van der Jeugt.
"In January everyone is full of cash that needs to be
reinvested and that's also why treasuries want to frontload
issuance."
The final order book for Spain's 2026 syndicated benchmark
bond exceeded 29 billion euros, IFR reported. The bond deal is
expected to price later in the day via Barclays, BBVA, BNP
Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.
Belgium also plans a syndicated debt sale of 2026 bonds in
the near future having cancelled an auction scheduled for Jan.
18.
Also on Tuesday, the Netherlands raised 1.18 billion euros
from an auction of 2033 bonds.
Austria meanwhile sold 2025 and 2034 bonds, and Germany sold
10-year inflation-linked bonds.
Ten-year German Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were steady at around 0.53 percent in
late trading, having given up earlier increases.
Even with hefty supply looming, analysts say that a
turbulent start to the year for stock markets and a sharp
sell-off in oil underpins safe-haven bond markets.
One RBS analyst warned of a "cataclysmic" year ahead,
advising clients to shift into bonds.
"Sell everything except high quality bonds," RBS analyst
Andrew Roberts said in a note.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Alison Williams)