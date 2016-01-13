* Germany, Italy, Belgium all set to sell bonds

* Around 35 billion euros of debt supply due this week

* Chinese export data lifts shaky world stocks

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 13 The latest round of some 35 billion euros of government debt set to be sold in the euro zone this week pushed up bond yields on Wednesday, as better than expected Chinese data also saw investors tip-toe back into riskier assets such as stocks.

Germany and Belgium are set to sell 10-year bonds on Wednesday, while Italy will also hold an auction before Spain rounds off the week with its second debt sale on Thursday.

Estimates from Commerzbank show it will be the highest week of supply in six months and with little due in the way of redemptions, yields have edged up as investors have to sell bonds to make space in their portfolios for the new supply.

Adding to that pressure on yields, surprise Chinese trade data offered a rare shaft of light for the global economy and saw some investors returning from the refuge of bonds back into stocks which have suffered a torrid start to 2016.

"With a more constructive market for risky assets and the supply slate ongoing, the path of least resistance is to the upside for euro zone government yields," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- edged up 1 basis point to 0.55 percent, having given up 4 bps so far this week. All other euro zone yields were up 1-3 bps.

Euro zone stocks, meanwhile, which have shed around 5 percent in 2016 principally on worries about China, rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday after the data from Beijing.

China reported exports dipped 1.4 percent in U.S. dollar terms in December, when analysts had looked for a drop of 8.0 percent. A 4.0 percent fall in imports was also much smaller than many had feared.

While investors harbour suspicions about the reliability of the data, on the surface they offered hope that world trade flows were at least stabilising after a dismal 2015.

"The fate of the bond market is likely to be in the equity market's hands," RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

Other analysts, however, expect bond sales to be the biggest driver for yields in the weeks ahead with little in the way of redemptions to offset the supply.

Commerzbank said over the next four weeks gross supply will amount to some 107 billion euros with coupon and redemption payments of only around 4.5 billion euros in January before 35.5 billion in the first week of February. (Reporting by John Geddie)