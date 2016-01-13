* Germany, Italy, Belgium all set to sell bonds

* Around 35 billion euros of debt supply due this week

* Chinese export data lifts shaky world stocks (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 13 Some 35 billion euros of government debt being sold in the euro zone this week held bond yields in check on Wednesday, while better than expected Chinese data saw investors tip-toe back into riskier assets such as stocks.

Germany and Italy sold debt at auction at Wednesday, while Belgium is set to price a new 10-year bond before Spain rounds off the week with its second debt sale on Thursday.

Commerzbank estimates Belgium's sale will total 6 billion euros, which combined with Spain's 9 billion euro bond sold on Tuesday and the scheduled auctions will bring weekly volumes to around 35 billion euros - the biggest haul seen in six months.

While yields edged down slightly on Wednesday, analysts said the supply would prevent steeper falls while surprise Chinese trade data also nudged investors back into stocks.

"With a more constructive market for risky assets and the supply slate ongoing, the path of least resistance is to the upside for euro zone government yields," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

German 10-year yields - the bloc's benchmark - dipped 1 basis point to 0.52 percent, but were still up 2 bps on the week.

China reported exports dipped 1.4 percent in U.S. dollar terms in December, when analysts had looked for a drop of 8.0 percent. A 4.0 percent fall in imports was also much smaller than many had feared.

While investors harbour suspicions about the reliability of the data, on the surface they offered hope that world trade flows were at least stabilising after a dismal 2015, which was enough to encourage investors back into riskier share markets.

"The fate of the bond market is likely to be in the equity market's hands," RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

Yet with inflation in the bloc near zero, miles away from the ECB's target, there remains the prospect of further monetary stimulus that could push yields lower.

The ECB's chief economist on Wednesday wrote that the impact of the falling price of oil on inflation is not temporary, but that the Bank would stand by its goal of reaching inflation in the medium term of close to 2 percent.

Even with easing prospects, analysts expect bond sales to be the most immediate driver for yields in the weeks ahead with little in the way of redemptions to offset the supply.

Commerzbank said over the next four weeks gross supply will amount to some 107 billion euros with coupon and redemption payments of only around 4.5 billion euros in January before 35.5 billion in the first week of February. (Reporting by John Geddie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)