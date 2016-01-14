* Bund yields fall to 0.47 percent, lowest since Dec. 3

* Oil prices, slowdown in China key concerns

* ECB wary of more action despite falling inflation expectations

* Spain sells 4.3 billion euros at bond auction

* Portugal, Slovakia also in the market in busy supply week (Updates with Spanish auction results, comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 14 German Bund yields hit their lowest levels since the European Central Bank's December meeting on Thursday, after oil prices fell below $30, pinning long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone at 3-1/2 month lows.

Benchmark Brent crude dropped to 12-year lows of $29.73 as the prospect of more supplies from Iran loomed.

Free-falling oil prices and concerns over a slowdown in China have allowed euro zone bonds to withstand the traditional start-of-the year supply pressure as state treasuries take advantage of cash-rich investors opening their books again.

"The big theme is the stock market and China-related uncertainty and the decline in oil price that is depressing inflation expectations," said Jussi Hiljanen, SEB's head of fixed income research.

"The bad thing is there is not any light at the end of the tunnel in the short-term at least."

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell to as low as 0.471 percent, the lowest since Dec 3, the last time the European Central Bank eased monetary policy.

Many ECB policy makers are sceptical about the need for further policy action in the near term, according to an exclusive Reuters report based on conversations with five of them.

Spain sold 4.3 billion euros in 2018, 2020 and 2023 bonds, with yields on the longest-dated paper nudging up at the first bond auction since an inconclusive general election on Dec. 20.

No single political party won the necessary majority to rule after the election, which saw traditional left and right parties cede seats to newcomers, while sticky subjects such as Catalan independence have complicated the formation of alliances.

Nevertheless, analysts said it was a decent result given that Madrid sold 9 billion euros of 10-year bonds in a syndicated debt deal on Tuesday and plans to hold another auction next week.

"That's a really good start for the treasury despite the political situation," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis. "The market context is very supportive for European bonds: oil prices are down and there's higher risk aversion

Bonds worth 34 billion euros were issued by Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Belgium on Tuesday and Wednesday. Portugal was selling a 10-year bond, while Slovakia was selling 15-year paper on Thursday - both via syndication.

PERSISTENTLY LOW

In inflation markets, five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forwards, which are closely watched by the European Central Bank, traded near their lowest since early October at about 1.61 percent.

The measure, which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021, has fallen about 20 basis points since the ECB disappointed the market in early December with only a 10 basis point rate cut and a six month extension of its bond-buying programme.

A similar measure in the United States has fallen 20 bps this year alone due to oil prices and as some in the market question whether last year's rate hike was premature. It now trades just below 2 percent.

Markets do not expect the ECB to ease monetary policy further next week, but they price in a 50 percent chance of another cut in the deposit rate from minus 0.30 percent in March and they fully price in a cut by the end of the year.

"The ECB staff forecasts suppose an oil price of over $52 a barrel this year," Societe Generale rate strategists said in a note. "If the oil price stays low, i.e. under $50, we can't see any alternative but for the Council to consent to additional easing on March 7."

The ECB will publish the minutes of its December meeting later in the day.

"Conclusions as to the conditions under which the deposit rate might be cut further are conceivable," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

"And, in the context of the persistent slide in the oil price, the minutes may reveal how narrowly an expansion of the monthly QE purchases was rejected." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)