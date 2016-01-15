(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON Jan 15 Euro zone yields fell on Friday
as slumping oil prices eroded inflation expectations and the
biggest week of debt supply in nearly three years drew to a
close.
Another dive in crude futures left them on track to close
lower for a third consecutive week, pulling a key market gauge
of long-term consumer price growth to a three month low.
This further cemented bets that the ECB will need to ease
monetary policy again, which combined with relief that some 39
billion euros of bonds had been easily digested by markets this
week served to push yields lower.
Unscheduled debt sales from Spain, Portugal, Belgium and
Slovakia this week combined with auctions pushed euro zone debt
issuance to a level not matched since May 2013, according to
Commerzbank, with only 32 billion euros more due by month end.
"You can have fall in yields related to supply but the
bigger issue is the oil price, which is affecting long-term
expectations for inflation ... which is a problem for central
banks," Intesa SanPaolo strategist Sergio Capaldi said.
German 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 0.48 percent
, back to levels seen before the ECB meeting on
Dec. 3 when it cut rates and extended its bond-buying scheme.
All other euro zone yields were 4-6 bps lower on the day.
Minutes from the ECB's December meeting released on Thursday
showed the bank sees scope for further cuts to its deposit rate
as inflation risks missing its already lowered forecasts.
The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate
, which shows where investors expect 2026 price
growth forecasts to be in 2021, fell below 1.60 percent for the
first time in three months on Friday.
This shows investors doubt the ECB will be able to return
inflation to its target of close to 2 percent.
While investors do not expect the ECB to ease policy at its
meeting next Thursday, money markets are pricing in a 50 percent
chance of a cut in the deposit rate from -0.30 percent in March,
while a cut by the end of the year is fully priced.
There are also a brace of ratings reviews due after markets
close on Friday -- Standard and Poor's on Belgium and Moody's on
Portugal -- which some predict could result in negative outlooks
emerging.
"It appears the appetite for structural reforms and
austerity in some countries in the euro zone is waning and this
is negative from a ratings perspective," said Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)