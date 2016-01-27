* Italian 10-year bond yields hit three-week low at 1.48 pct

* Italian bank stocks lower, but Monte dei Paschi rallies

* European Commission and Italy reach deal on bad bank loans

* Deal eases fears about banking sector; analysts seek details (Writes through, adds bank share prices, CDS, comments)

By Danilo Masoni and Dhara Ranasinghe

MILAN/LONDON, Jan 27 Italian bond yields hit three-week lows and shares in bank Monte dei Paschi soared on Wednesday, as an accord between Italy and the European Commission to help banks sell some of their 200 billion euros of bad loans eased fears about the sector.

Italian bank shares have slumped this year on fears that no effective way would be found to fix the bad loan problem, with those concerns spilling over into the sovereign bond and credit markets.

But the European Commission and Italy announced a deal on Tuesday, ending almost a year of negotiations.

Monte dei Paschi, which has lost more than half its market value since the end of 2015, jumped more than 5 percent to 0.7595 euros having hit record lows last week.

The details of the deal are still being finalised.

Accumulated during a 2012-2014 recession, the non-performing loans tie up banks' capital and hold back new credit that could fuel a fledgling economic recovery.

"Now we have this agreement, the risk of an Italian banking crisis has eased," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 3.6 basis points to as low as 1.48 percent, outperforming euro zone peers and narrowing the yield spread with top-rated German bonds to 112 bps. That is 11 bps tighter than last week when the yield gap was at its widest since August.

RESPITE FOR BANKS

Shares in most other Italian banks fell, after rising on Tuesday when hopes had surfaced that the meeting between Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and the European Commission could represent a turning point in talks on a bad bank.

Brokerage Intermonte confirmed its overweight rating on banks. "The creation of the bad bank is a positive step that should smooth the way for NPL disposals," it said.

Investors welcomed the deal but questioned the lack of details, especially about an Italian government guarantee on senior tranches of loans that will be securitised.

The scale of provisions banks must make to access the bad bank also remained unclear. Barclays estimated an impact of up to 28 billion euros.

"The deal is perceived as too complicated by investors, but the reality is that it is a good step ahead and a game changer in the medium term," Mediobanca said in a note.

Italy's banking stock index was down 1.7 percent, compared with a 1.2 percent fall in Italy's FTSE MIB blue-chip index.

Shares in Banco Popolare fell more than 3 percent, while UBI Banca was down 4 percent.

In contrast, Monte dei Paschi shares were last up 3.4 percent, off the day's high.

A September 2020 Monte dei Paschi subordinated bond rose almost 5 points, trading at nearly 86 cents in the euro. Its yield fell to 9.54 percent - compared with more than 24 percent last week.

A five-year default swap on Monte dei Paschi fell to 489 from 532 on Tuesday, having this month hit its highest since October 2013.

The cost of insuring Italian government bonds, measured by 5-year CDS prices, fell and suggested the market saw a default probability of 8.8 percent, Markit data showed. (Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Hugh Lawson)