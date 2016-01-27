* Italian 10-year bond yields hit three-week low at 1.47 pct
* Italian bank stocks lower, but Monte dei Paschi rallies
* European Commission and Italy reach deal on bad bank loans
* Deal eases fears about banking sector; analysts seek
details
By Danilo Masoni and Dhara Ranasinghe
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 27 Italian bond yields hit
three-week lows and shares in bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
soared on Wednesday as a deal between Italy and the European
Commission to help banks sell some of their 200 billion euros of
bad loans eased fears about the sector.
Italian bank shares have slumped this year on fears that no
effective way would be found to fix the bad loan problem, with
those worries spilling over into the sovereign bond and credit
markets.
But the European Commission and Italy announced an accord on
Tuesday, ending almost a year of negotiations.
Monte dei Paschi, which has lost more than half
its market value since the end of 2015, jumped more than 5
percent after hitting record lows last week, as the deal was
seen helping pave the way for a bid for Italy's third-largest
lender.
"Monte dei Paschi is outperforming because finding a buyer
for the Siena-based lender was critical since it was closely
linked to finding a solution over the bad bank," Lemanik asset
manager Stefano Andreani said.
Accumulated during a 2012-2014 recession, the non-performing
loans tie up banks' capital and hold back new credit that could
fuel a fledgling economic recovery.
Italy's 10-year bond yield hit a three-week low at 1.47
percent, narrowing the yield gap with top-rated
German bonds to 112 bps. That is 11 bps tighter
than last week when the spread was at its widest since August.
"Now we have this agreement, the risk of an Italian banking
crisis has eased," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
JITTERY BANKS
But with details of the deal still to be finalised, shares
in most other Italian banks fell.
Italy's banking stock index was down 2.45
percent, compared with a 1.5 percent fall in Italy's FTSE MIB
blue-chip index.
Shares in UBI were briefly suspended from trading
after a fall of more than 5 percent. UBI was last down 4.9
percent, while Banco Popolare fell 5 percent.
Investors questioned the lack of details, especially about
an Italian government guarantee on senior tranches of loans that
will be securitised.
The scale of provisions banks must make to access the bad
bank also remained unclear. Barclays estimated an impact of up
to 28 billion euros.
"The deal is perceived as too complicated by investors, but
the reality is that it is a good step ahead and a game changer
in the medium term," Mediobanca said in a note.
Brokerage Intermonte confirmed its overweight rating on
Italian banks.
Monte dei Paschi shares were last up 3.4 percent.
A September 2020 Monte dei Paschi subordinated bond
rose almost 4.4 points, trading at about 85
cents in the euro. Its yield fell to 9.6 percent, compared with
more than 24 percent last week.
A five-year default swap on Monte dei Paschi
fell to 487 from 532 on Tuesday, having this month hit its
highest since October 2013.
The cost of insuring Italian government bonds, measured by
5-year CDS prices, fell and suggested the market
saw a default probability of 8.8 percent, Markit data showed.
(Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Editing by
Nigel Stephenson and Gareth Jones)