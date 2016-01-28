(Updates prices, adds quote)
By John Geddie
LONDON Jan 28 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Thursday, mirroring an earlier move in U.S. Treasuries, after
the Federal Reserve was deemed to have struck a dovish tone by
acknowledging recent market volatility.
German 10-year yields - the euro zone's benchmark - fell 2
basis points to 0.35 percent, their lowest since
April 2015. U.S. Treasury yields dropped 6 bps from their day's
high of 2.05 percent after the statement was
released late on Wednesday.
Strategists said the cautious signal combined with the
prospect of further easing from the European Central Bank showed
global monetary policymakers were ready to react to recent
market turmoil spurred by worries about a slowdown in China and
plummeting oil prices.
But the reaction across assets was not consistent. While
money markets pared back expectations for upcoming rate hikes,
equities sold off, suggesting some had been priced for a more
prudent approach from the Fed.
"Generally central banks are adopting a more conciliatory
tone and that reflects fundamentals which are bond supportive
with lower inflation expected for a long time," Societe Generale
strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
Shrugging off economic weakness in China, Japan and Europe,
the Fed last month raised its key overnight lending rate by a
quarter point to a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent and
issued upbeat economic forecasts that suggested four additional
hikes this year.
Prices for Fed funds futures on Wednesday showed traders had
pushed back bets for the next rate hike to July from June and
modestly trimmed bets on a March hike. Market indicators expect
little more than one hike by the end of the year.
The implications for global consumer price growth with oil
near an 12-year low are of particular concern and a preliminary
reading of German inflation due at 1300 GMT will hold focus.
European money markets have fully priced in a further 10 bps
cut in the ECB's deposit rate for March to -0.40 percent.
At a country level, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on
Wednesday defeated two no-confidence motions in parliament.
This combined with easing fears about the financial sector
after a deal was struck with the European Commission to help
banks sell some of their 200 billion euros of bad loans buoyed
investor demand for some of Europe's lower-rated debt.
Italian 10-year yields fell 3 bps to 1.47 percent
, while Spanish equivalents were down 5 bps at 1.58
percent and Portugal's were 6 bps lower at 2.70
percent.
That backdrop helped Italy sell 7 billion euros of bonds on
Thursday, paying less than a month ago on 5- and 10-year debt.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)