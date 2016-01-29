* BOJ decision send Japanese yields to record low
* Euro zone yields tumble 6-9 bps
* German 2-year yields touch record low
* Bund yield set for biggest monthly fall in 2 years
* Japan move turns focus back on ECB, Fed
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 29 Euro zone bond yields tumbled on
Friday, with German yields set for their biggest monthly fall in
two years following a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to
adopt negative interest rates.
The Bank of Japan's decision to cut a benchmark interest
rate below zero sent the yields on Japanese government bonds to
record lows.
That set up a positive tone for other major bond markets,
with U.S. Treasury yields hitting four-month lows.
In Europe, Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell
6.5 basis points to 0.26 percent, its lowest level since late
April 2015.
It was on track to end January with a fall of about 36 basis
points, the biggest monthly drop since January 2014. It was very
close to posting it biggest monthly fall since May 2012.
"The BOJ decision is a boon to bond markets around the
world," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
Yields were 6-9 basis points lower across the euro zone,
while two-year German yields fell 3 basis points to a new record
low at minus 0.477 percent with the BOJ move
cementing expectations for further ECB stimulus.
Analysts said the BOJ's unexpected move highlighted the
steps major central banks are willing to take to lift inflation
expectations and protect their economies from the jitters that
have roiled markets since the start of the year.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged on Wednesday
and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and
financial developments and the European Central Bank last week
suggested it could ease monetary policy in March.
"All central banks face lower inflation expectations with
the oil-price fall and now we have uncertainty in China and the
global economy in general," said Alexander Aldinger, rate
strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
Headline euro zone inflation, the main indicator watched by
the ECB, rose to 0.4 percent in January from 0.2 percent, data
on Friday showed.
It remains well below the ECB's target of near 2 percent.
Since last week's ECB meeting, markets have moved to fully price
in a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate in March.
Expectations for further ECB easing and turmoil in global
markets that has boosted the safe-haven appeal of German bonds
has ensured a strong start to the year for euro zone bonds.
"We are a bit flabbergasted by the rapid decline in yields,
which gives us a very uneasy feeling as it shows the market
knows something more or is more uneasy about developments," said
KBC's Lammens.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)