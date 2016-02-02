LONDON Feb 2 Euro zone yields fell on Tuesday as oil prices slipped and European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi confirmed his commitment to review monetary policy in the bloc next month.

Crude fell for a second straight session in Asian trade as worries about top energy consumer China and rising supply weighed on markets.

Sliding oil has weighed on consumer price growth, with Draghi saying on Monday that inflation dynamics are tangibly weaker than the ECB had expected in December when it cut rates to -0.3 percent and extended its bond-buying scheme to March 2017.

Another ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said, also on Monday, that negative inflation might arise in the months ahead.

Money markets are pricing in two further rate cuts of 10 basis points (bps) this year, with the first expected at the ECB's meeting next month at which Draghi said he stands ready to review policy.

German 10-year bond yields - the bloc's benchmark - fell 2 bps to 0.34 percent, recovering from a late surge on Monday to move back towards a nine-month low of 0.24 percent. All other euro zone equivalents were down between 1 bps and 3 bps.

Nowotny said on Monday that he hoped markets would take a more rational approach in March after excessive expectations for policy action in December.

Euro zone yields rose sharply after the ECB's meeting in early December, largely because investors were disappointed the ECB had not increased the monthly purchases under its bond-buying programme above 60 billion euros a month.

Many investors do not expect the ECB to come up short of market expectations this time.

"The ECB is not going to under deliver this time as they have seen that the last message was not clear and they will not want to make the same mistake again," Aviva's head of euro sovereign rates, Geoffroy Lenoir, said.

Yet others are warning that the sharp rally in Bunds, which saw yields fall more than 15 bps last week, may soon kick into reverse.

"It would seem that the bulls are gradually running out of breath after the veritable marathon they have run over the past week. A number of technical indicators are quietly urging that a correction is urgently called for," DZ Bank analyst Birgit Frigge said.

In primary markets, Italy is set to sell a 30-year bond via syndication on Tuesday. The deal is expected to go well with Italian 30-year yields offering the biggest premium to German equivalents seen for about five months. (Editing by Louise Ireland)