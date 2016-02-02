(Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON Feb 2 Euro zone yields fell on Tuesday as oil prices slipped and European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi confirmed his commitment to review monetary policy in the bloc next month.

Crude prices dropped towards $33 a barrel amid worries about rising supply as hopes for a deal between OPEC and Russia on production cuts faded, and as concerns persist about the economic health of top energy consumer China.

Sliding oil has weighed on the euro zone's inflation outlook, a trend that was reinforced by data on Monday showing prices at factory gates in the currency area fell by more than expected in December.

ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny warned that inflation might turn negative in the months ahead, while Draghi said that inflation dynamics are tangibly weaker than the ECB had expected at the end of 2015.

Money markets are pricing in two further 10 basis point cuts this year to the ECB's deposit rate, currently -0.30 percent, with the first expected at the ECB's March meeting, which Draghi has said will include a review of its policies.

"What is clear is that between now and the March meeting it is going to be data-dependant. It is all going to be about the macro factors," UBS strategist Nishay Patel said.

As well as a rate cut, UBS calculates that markets are pricing in an increase in the ECB's monthly bond-buying of 10-11 billion euros from 60 billion euros at present.

German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- fell 3 bps to 0.32 percent, recovering from a late surge on Monday to move back towards a nine-month low of 0.24 percent. All euro zone equivalents were down between 1 bps and 3 bps.

Nowotny said on Monday that he hoped markets would take a more rational approach in March after excessive expectations for policy action in December.

Euro zone yields rose sharply after the ECB's meeting in early December, largely because investors were disappointed the ECB had not increased its monthly bond purchases.

"The ECB is not going to under-deliver this time as they have seen that the last message was not clear and they will not want to make the same mistake again," Aviva's head of euro sovereign rates Geoffroy Lenoir said.

But others are warning a sharp rally in Bunds, which pushed yield down more than 15 bps last week, may soon be reversed.

"It would seem that the bulls are gradually running out of breath after the veritable marathon they have run over the past week. A number of technical indicators are quietly urging that a correction is urgently called for," DZ Bank analyst Birgit Frigge said.

In primary markets, a 30-year Italian bond sale has already drawn bids worth over 23 billion euros, with investors attracted by the biggest yield premium over equivalent German debt seen for about five months. (Editing by Catherine Evans)