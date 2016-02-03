LONDON Feb 3 Two-year German government bond
yields touched a record low on Wednesday as weaker equity
markets underpinned demand for safe-haven bonds in the euro
zone.
But peripheral bond yields rose as markets absorbed 9
billion euros of new 30-year bonds from Italy.
European stock markets opened almost 1 percent lower
- a backdrop that has proved supportive for bonds,
especially as global market turmoil boosts expectations for
further monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.
"There is still a lot of vulnerability in stock markets and
the euro remains quite strong which is adding pressure on the
ECB to take action," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist
at BNP Paribas. "But clearly paper is now expensive with the
10-year Bund (yield) at 30 basis points."
Germany's two-year Schatz yield dipped to minus 0.49
percent, taking its falls this year to 15 basis points
.
The 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at
0.31 percent and heading towards Monday's nine-month low of 0.24
percent, while 30-year German yields fell to an eight-month low
at 1.029 percent.
Jacq at BNP Paribas said that until certain pre-conditions
such as stronger equity markets materialised, demand for bonds
in the euro zone would remain firm.
Germany plans to issue up to 5 billion euros of a new
five-year paper later in the day.
That follows a 9 billion euro 30-year bond issue from Italy
on Tuesday which put some upward pressure on peripheral bond
yields in the euro area.
"This is likely more relevant for peripheral direction
especially ahead of tomorrow's 10- and 20-year Spain supply,"
Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank said
in a note.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was 2.7 basis points higher at
1.52 percent, while Spanish 10-year bond yields
rose 3 basis points to 1.62 percent.
Analysts said political uncertainty continued to weigh on
Spanish and Portuguese bond markets.
On Tuesday, Socialist head Pedro Sanchez was named by King
Felipe to lead talks to form a government in Spain. But chances
of success are seen as slim as he would need to strike a deal
with several parties whose policies are incompatible.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)