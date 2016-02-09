(Updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie
LONDON Feb 9 A sell-off in southern European
bonds slowed on Tuesday as a market gauge of euro zone inflation
hit a record low, raising pressure on the European Central Bank
(ECB) to ease monetary policy further.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, cited by the ECB
as one of its favoured measures of inflation expectations, fell
as low as 1.4740 percent.
The contract which shows where markets see 2026 inflation
forecasts in 2021, is far below the ECB's inflation target of
near 2 percent and has firmed up bets that the bank will inject
more stimulus into the economy at its meeting next month.
In addition to battling low inflation, the ECB is trying to
weather the impact of a slowdown in global growth and turbulence
in markets that have this week centred on Europe's banks.
The European banking index, which had slumped 5.6
percent on Monday, falling by another 2 percent.
"Market stresses are further dampening hopes of economic
recovery and this is feeding into lower inflation expectations
and a feeling that central banks need to do more," Rabobank head
of rates strategy, Richard McGuire, said.
Italian 10-year bond yields - the bellwether
for the bloc's indebted southern peripheral states - rose 3
basis points to 1.74 percent, but were below a four-month high
at about 1.77 percent hit in early trade.
Meanwhile, yields on safe-haven German 10-year bonds
briefly fell to a 9-1/2 month low at 0.19 percent
before pulling back to 0.23 percent, while two-year bond yields
moved off a new record low at minus 0.536 percent.
European banks led a global sell-off in financial stocks on
Monday as signs of stress in the sector mounted.
That rippled out to U.S. and Asian stock markets and
investors piled into safe-haven assets such as Japanese
government bonds (JGBs). Ten-year JGB yields
turned negative for the first time.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields meanwhile fell to a one-year
low at about 1.68 percent, but as pressure eased on
Tuesday they edged up to 1.76 percent.
Goldman Sachs analysts wrote that while there were no signs
of any strain in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money
markets for European banks, market liquidity had nevertheless
fallen.
Analysts said negative interest rates in Europe were also
hurting banks' profitability.
"Rates in Europe are in negative territory and that is also
putting pressure on banks," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.
