(Updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON Feb 9 A sell-off in southern European bonds slowed on Tuesday as a market gauge of euro zone inflation hit a record low, raising pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease monetary policy further.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, cited by the ECB as one of its favoured measures of inflation expectations, fell as low as 1.4740 percent.

The contract which shows where markets see 2026 inflation forecasts in 2021, is far below the ECB's inflation target of near 2 percent and has firmed up bets that the bank will inject more stimulus into the economy at its meeting next month.

In addition to battling low inflation, the ECB is trying to weather the impact of a slowdown in global growth and turbulence in markets that have this week centred on Europe's banks.

The European banking index, which had slumped 5.6 percent on Monday, falling by another 2 percent.

"Market stresses are further dampening hopes of economic recovery and this is feeding into lower inflation expectations and a feeling that central banks need to do more," Rabobank head of rates strategy, Richard McGuire, said.

Italian 10-year bond yields - the bellwether for the bloc's indebted southern peripheral states - rose 3 basis points to 1.74 percent, but were below a four-month high at about 1.77 percent hit in early trade.

Meanwhile, yields on safe-haven German 10-year bonds briefly fell to a 9-1/2 month low at 0.19 percent before pulling back to 0.23 percent, while two-year bond yields moved off a new record low at minus 0.536 percent.

European banks led a global sell-off in financial stocks on Monday as signs of stress in the sector mounted.

That rippled out to U.S. and Asian stock markets and investors piled into safe-haven assets such as Japanese government bonds (JGBs). Ten-year JGB yields turned negative for the first time.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields meanwhile fell to a one-year low at about 1.68 percent, but as pressure eased on Tuesday they edged up to 1.76 percent.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote that while there were no signs of any strain in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money markets for European banks, market liquidity had nevertheless fallen.

Analysts said negative interest rates in Europe were also hurting banks' profitability.

"Rates in Europe are in negative territory and that is also putting pressure on banks," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said. (Editing by Louise Ireland)