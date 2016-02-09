(Writes through)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 9 Portuguese 10-year yields hit
their highest since October 2014 on Tuesday as investors
concerned about global growth and the health of the financial
sector moved their money out of lower-rated markets.
Growth concerns sparked by a slowdown in China have raised
questions about banks, pushing the stress indicators in
interbank markets in Europe and the United States to among their
highest levels in more than a year.
In a throwback to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis of
2011-2012, the banking concerns morphed into aversion towards
sovereign risk and the most vulnerable countries were singled
out by investors looking to safer pastures.
Within the euro zone, Portugal is the lowest rated
significant debt issuer after Greece and is still struggling to
regain its investment grade status after exiting an
international bailout in 2014.
Portuguese yields were 27 basis points up on
the day at 3.49 percent, having hit a 15-month high of 3.58
percent earlier. The bonds underperformed all their euro zone
peers apart from Greece, where yields rose 58 bps to just above
11 percent.
"We see the continuation of worries about the banking sector
and potential systemic risk towards sovereigns," Natixis head of
strategy Jean-Francois Robin said.
"People are thinking a bit like 2011 again, probably totally
wrongly so, but that's the mood of the day."
The aversion towards riskier assets was broad.
The iTRAXX crossover index, a measure of junk-rated European
corporate bond spreads, widened to 460 basis points this week
. That was its highest since July 2013 and sharply up
from around 300 bps at the start of the year.
The European banking index, which slumped 5.6
percent on Monday, fell by another 3.7 percent.
The health of banks was now a global concern, with negative
interest rates aimed at creating inflation and flatter yield
curves due to a weaker growth outlook compounding the issue.
But the first episode in which banking worries had an impact
on government borrowing costs this year occurred last month in
Portugal, centring on Novo Banco, which was carved out of failed
lender Banco Espirito Santo after a 4.9 billion euro state
rescue in 2014.
On Dec. 29, the Portuguese central bank took a controversial
decision to transfer nearly 2 billion euros in bonds from Novo
Banco back to Banco Espirito Santo, making some investments
nearly worthless in a decision private bondholders plan to
challenge in courts.
"In a way, it started with Banco Novo and its treatment of
creditors," Robin said.
Investors were also concerned by a cut in Portugal's growth
forecasts in the 2016 draft budget, which was approved by the
European Commission last week after the new Socialist government
promised to hike indirect taxes to meet EU rules, while also
easing austerity to keep its leftist allies happy.
Portugal's Socialist government came to power in November
after teaming up with the far-left Communists and Left Bloc to
oust the previous centre-right administration and turn the page
on years of austerity under the bailout programme.
The Socialists need to retain support from their leftist
allies to ensure a majority in parliament, so they have to keep
promises to ease austerity.
"The budget is less than the previous government would have
done. But the story is ... which country is most vulnerable to
debt deflation? That is Portugal," RBS rate analyst Michael
Michaelides said.
"Markets are responding to the economic growth story."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)