(Updates prices, new comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 10 A German two-year bond sale drew
strong demand on Wednesday, with safe haven flows and bets that
the European Central Bank may cut its deposit rate by more than
10 basis points in March sugar-coating the minus 0.50 percent
yield on offer.
Bond markets in southern Europe looked more stable after a
sharp sell-off this week, with Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields falling more than 5 basis points each.
But Portuguese bonds underperformed, with 10-year yields
giving up most of their falls to trade just 1 bps lower at 3.54
percent. They rose more than 30 bps on Tuesday as investors
worried about global growth and the health of the world's banks
moved money out of lower-rated markets.
Berlin sold almost 4 billion euros of a new bond, with
yields only slightly above those in secondary markets. Negative
yields mean that investors are willing to pay Germany to hold
their money for two years.
Their motivation could be related to regulatory constraints,
concern about the safety of higher-yielding assets or simply a
bet that yields could fall further in a loose monetary policy
environment globally.
"The minus 0.50 percent level at the auction is really eye
catching. People are willing to pay so much to invest in
Germany," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.
"What's driving demand is that the ECB will do something for
sure in March, at least the 10 bps that everyone is expecting."
Bids surpassed 8.6 billion, ending a run of auctions this
year where demand was tepid or even lower than the amount on
offer. That was the highest level of bids for any German auction
since March 11, 2015, which was in the first week that the ECB
bought bonds as part of its bond-buying stimulus programme.
Almost one year later, analysts believe more measures are on
the way as the ECB is fighting the impact of a slowdown in the
Chinese economy, record low long-term inflation expectations
due to subdued oil prices, and rising stress
indicators in bank-to-bank lending markets.
Tightening financial conditions driven by falling stock
prices, uncertainty over China and a global reassessment of
credit risk could throw the U.S. economy off track from an
otherwise solid course, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
said in a testimony to Congress.
"Listening to Yellen today, it's clear central bankers
realise that they have to keep policy loose or loosen it further
than they would have hoped a few months ago," said Martin van
Vliet, a senior rates strategist at ING.
Money markets factor in some 25 basis points worth of
deposit rate cuts from the ECB this year. German two-year yields
were 1 basis point higher at minus 0.51 percent, in
secondary markets. They were just off a record low of minus
0.536 percent.
NEW TEST
Ten-year Bund yields rose 1 basis points to
0.25 percent. Almost a year ago, Bunds tested the zero level,
but their failure quickly escalated into a snowballing sell-off
that took yields above 1 percent.
The context then was different, as markets were not risk
averse and simply thought the ECB's 60 billion euro a month bond
buying programme, recently extended by six months, would wipe
out sovereign borrowing costs across the euro zone.
But the memory of the painful April-May Bund sell-off makes
many analysts remain reluctant to forecast zero yields.
"We recognise that, if the European Central Bank extends its
QE programme, yields on German Bunds could fall further," said
Ken Leech, CIO of Western Asset Management, the largest
subsidiary of Legg Mason with $440 billion of assets under
management.
"However, given that their valuation is so extraordinary,
with yields approaching zero, the risk-reward trade-off is just
not compelling."
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Katharine
Houreld)