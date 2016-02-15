LONDON Feb 15 German Bund yields rose and the
borrowing costs of the euro zone's most indebted countries
dropped on Monday after China's central bank fixed the yuan
stronger, easing some of the recent worries about devaluation.
Stress indicators in bank-to-bank lending markets eased as
market concerns subsided that Chinese currency weakness would
spread growth-crippling deflation across the developed world.
Spot yuan jumped more than 1 percent to 6.4900 per dollar,
its firmest this year, after the People's Bank of China set its
daily midpoint 0.3 percent stronger. The head of the bank was
quoted as saying speculators should not be allowed to dominate
market sentiment.
German 10-year Bund yields rose 3 basis points
to 0.29 percent as investors shifted to riskier assets such as
stocks and higher-yielding debt.
"Safe-haven flows have unwound somewhat, but I don't think
the worst is over," said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist
Nick Stamenkovic.
"We had a very strong statement from the Chinese authorities
signalling they are committed to a stable currency and that's
helped sentiment. But there's still a lingering suspicion among
investors that they might still devalue the yuan going forward."
Stamenkovic said the underlying mood in the market remained
fragile due to ongoing worries about the banking sector, the
uncertain outlook for the Chinese economy, as well as worries
about the United States after its first interest rate in almost
a decade last December.
Contributing to the rise in German yields, oil prices kept
most of their 10 percent gains from Friday, when talk arose
again that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
might finally agree to cut output.
Yields on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields fell 4 to 7
basis points.
Ten-year Portuguese yields stood at 3.55
percent, almost a full percentage point below their high last
week, when markets singled out the country as the euro zone's
weak link, in a throwback to the region's 2011-2012 debt crisis
In Italy, the treasury said the European Central Bank was in
talks with the government about buying bundles of bad loans as
part of its asset-purchase programme and accepting them as
collateral from banks in return for cash.
The move could help a recently approved Italian scheme aimed
at helping banks to offload some of their 200 billion euros
($225 billion) of bad debt and free resources for new loans.
Worries about banks have been one of the main reasons for
the selling pressure on southern European debt in recent weeks.
Stress indicators in bank-to-bank lending, derived from the
difference between overnight rates on a forward curve and
longer-term Libor rates, were now recovering from their highest
levels in more than a year.
The euro forward BOR/OIS contract starting in March and
ending in June EURL-OIMM1=R narrowed to just under 14 basis
points from a high of 17 bps last week. At the height of the
euro zone crisis, the same spread was almost 150 bps, and in the
aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008 the spread was
almost 230 bps.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Larry King)