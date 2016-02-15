(Writes through)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 15 Euro zone long-term inflation
expectations bounced off record lows on Monday after China's
central bank fixed the yuan rate stronger, easing some recent
worries about a devaluation.
Bond yields in the euro zone's most indebted states fell and
stress indicators in bank-to-bank lending eased as market
concerns subsided that Chinese currency weakness would spread
growth-crippling deflation across the developed world.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields were a whole percentage point
down from last week's highs hit when investors became worried
about China's economic slowdown and the health of the world's
banks.
Spot yuan jumped more than 1 percent to 6.4900 per dollar,
its firmest this year, after the People's Bank of China set its
daily midpoint 0.3 percent stronger. The head of the bank was
quoted as saying speculators should not be allowed to dominate
market sentiment.
The most widely followed measure of the market's long-term
inflation expectations for the euro zone - the five-year,
five-year, breakeven forward, rose to 1.47 percent
from a record low of 1.44 percent touched last week.
The measure, which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation
forecasts to be in 2021, remains well below the European Central
Bank's target of just below 2 percent.
"We had a very strong statement from the Chinese authorities
signalling they are committed to a stable currency and that's
helped sentiment," said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick
Stamenkovic. "But there's still a lingering suspicion among
investors that they might still devalue the yuan going forward."
German 10-year Bund yields rose 1 basis point
to 0.27 percent as investors shifted to riskier assets such as
stocks and higher-yielding debt.
Stamenkovic said the underlying market mood remained fragile
due to worries about banks, the uncertain outlook for China, and
concerns about the United States after its first interest rate
rise in almost a decade last December.
EASING PRESSURE
Ten-year Portuguese yields fell 22 basis
points to 3.39 percent, a full percentage point below last
week's high.
The sell-off in Portugal last week was a throwback to the
2011-2012 euro zone debt crisis, but some analysts said drawing
such parallels is misguided given that the ECB is now buying
bonds and could increase those purchases next month.
"The ECB will not want to see the euro periphery trading
once more as a credit market, having seemingly won the battle to
restore confidence in 2012," said Mark Dowding, co-head of
investment grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
In Italy, the treasury said the ECB was in talks with the
government about buying bundles of bad loans as part of its
asset-purchase programme and accepting them as collateral from
banks in return for cash.
The move could help a recently approved Italian scheme aimed
at helping banks to offload some of their 200 billion euros
($225 billion) of bad debt and free resources for new loans.
Worries about banks have been behind selling pressure on
southern European debt in recent weeks. Stress indicators in
bank-to-bank lending, derived from the difference between
overnight rates on a forward curve and longer-term Libor rates,
were recovering from their highest levels in more than a year.
The euro forward BOR/OIS contract starting in March and
ending in June EURL-OIMM1=R narrowed to just under 14 basis
points from a high of 17 bps last week. At the peak of the euro
zone crisis, the spread was almost 150 bps, and in the wake of
the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008 it was almost 230 bps.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)