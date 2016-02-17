(Writes through)
By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Feb 17 German bond yields crept higher
on Wednesday, reversing earlier declines as oil prices rose by
more than 7 percent after Iran voiced support for a deal between
top oil producers to freeze output.
Russia and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to limit oil
production at January levels contingent on Iran, the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' fourth-largest
producer, agreeing to join the freeze.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh met counterparts from
Venezuela, Iraq and Qatar in Tehran on Wednesday, after which he
welcomed the initiative to set a ceiling as a first step towards
stabilising the market.
Brent crude was up 7.25 percent at $34.50 a barrel
by 1640 GMT.
Bond yields have closely tracked moves in
crude over the last eight months because of the feed-through
from low prices on expectations of inflation, which the European
Central Bank is attempting to prop up.
Analysts said even with a possible deal to freeze
production, oil prices were likely to remain low for some time.
"The kind of deal we're looking at, at best, freezes
production at current levels which is consistent with a supply
glut and an extended period of low oil prices which is
supportive of bonds in that it contributes to low inflation
expectations," said Daiwa Securities head of economic research
Chris Scicluna.
Matthew Cairns, a fixed income strategist at Rabobank, added
that Iran welcoming a oil production freeze did not mean they
would join a freeze.
Markets are already geared up for the ECB to lower its
deposit rate deeper into negative territory at its meeting next
month, while an expansion or extension of its asset
purchase programme is also on the cards.
ECB President Mario Draghi has signalled he is ready to ease
policy if financial market turmoil or low energy prices reduce
inflation expectations, though Governing Council Ewald Nowotny
does not want a repeat of December where investors' expectations
became unrealistically high.
German 10-year yields - the bloc's benchmark - rose 1.5
basis points to 0.28 percent.
Yields remain well above a nine-month low of 0.133 percent
hit last week, so Germany attracted more bids than in January at
a 10-year bond auction although the total amount was still
slightly lower than what was on offer.
Most other euro zone bond yields were flat to 2 basis points
lower.
One-year euro zone inflation swap rates fell
back to minus 0.11 percent having hit zero on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by John Stonestreet)