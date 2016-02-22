(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON Feb 22 Italy and Portugal, the focus of
recent concern about the health of Europe's financial sector,
saw their borrowing costs fall faster than the costs for their
euro zone peers on Monday after the ECB said it would aim to
protect banks from further policy easing.
One of the European Central Bank's top policymakers, Vitor
Constancio, said on Friday that more economic stimulus, which
markets anticipate next month, could be delivered in a way that
mitigates "the immediate, direct impact on the cost on banks".
With the ECB expected to cut its bank deposit rate deeper
into negative territory at its meeting on March 10, analysts
read his statement as an endorsement of a tiered rate policy
similar to that adopted by Japan in late January.
Negative interest rates are effectively a tax on banks
designed to encourage them to lend, but worries about the strain
on bank balance sheets have raised questions as to whether
sub-zero rates are now part of the problem rather than the
solution.
"Suggestions by the ECB that there is some way of mitigating
the impact of negative interest rates would be a positive for
weaker banking sectors in Italy and Portugal," said Owen Callan,
a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Lisbon and Rome have been at the forefront of the latest
scares about euro zone banks, which have spilled over into
government borrowing costs, an echo of Europe's debt crisis
.
At the end of last year, the Portuguese central bank
transferred nearly 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) of Novo Banco
bonds to "bad bank" Banco Espirito Santo, making them nearly
worthless. Investors have teamed up to challenge the decision.
In Italy, the government has launched a scheme to help its
domestic banks shed some 200 billion euros non-performing loans
.
Italian 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis points to 1.53
percent, while Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell
1 basis point to 3.36 percent. Portuguese yields
are down about 100 basis points from a peak hit earlier this
month.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 2 bps at 0.18 percent.
European Union bank shares, which have shed a fifth
of their value this year, led a rally across euro zone stocks.
"We have had a rare acknowledgement from the ECB that the
cost on banks needs to be mitigated," Societe Generale
strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
IRISH WORRIES
However, Irish bond yields rose on concern
that a national election on Friday could produce an inconclusive
result and also on an increased risk that Britain, one of its
biggest trading partners, will leave the EU.
Support for Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael
party held steady in an opinion poll on Monday, but his
coalition government remained some way short of the support
needed to stay in office.
Further ahead, Britain announced it will hold a vote on its
continued EU membership in June, with the exit campaign
energised by the backing of London Mayor Boris Johnson
.
A report commissioned by the Irish government estimated that
any new barriers or tariffs in the event of Brexit could see
trade between the two countries fall by at least 20 percent
.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe; Editing by Larry King)