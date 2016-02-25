LONDON Feb 25 A key measure of the market's longer-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to a record low on Thursday, fuelling bets on more monetary policy easing and pegging core euro zone government bond yields near lows.

The five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forward , which is closely watched by the European Central Bank and measures where markets expect inflation forecasts for 2026 to be at the start of 2021, hit a record low just below 1.40 percent in response to a renewed drop in oil prices.

It has fallen about 30 basis points since the start of the year as a fall in crude prompts investors to scale back inflation expectations.

Oil slipped about 1.5 percent on Thursday, highlighting the uphill task the ECB faces in pulling inflation back towards its target of just below 2 percent. Inflation in the euro zone is running at 0.4 percent.

"The fall in inflation expectations is one more element that the ECB will take into account (at its policy meeting) next month," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.

"Further easing is something everyone is expecting and lower inflation expectations point to a bold move," Lammens said, adding he did not think the ECB could do to much more in terms of its quantitative easing programme.

The ECB is widely expected to cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent on March 10 and economists polled by Reuters say the size of the bond-buying scheme could be extended by 10-30 billion euros a month. Its monthly asset purchases are currently at 60 billion euros.

Euro zone government bond yields were mixed, with German 10-year Bund yields up 1.2 basis points at 0.16 percent and pulling away from Wednesday's 10-month lows.

Yields on peripheral governments bonds were 1-2 basis points lower as a rally in European stocks lifted appetite towards risky assets. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)