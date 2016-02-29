* Euro zone consumer prices drop 0.2 pct in Feb
* First sign of deflation since September
* Long-term inflation forecasts drop as ECB eyed
(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 29 German government bond yields
with maturities of up to nine years traded below zero on Monday
as data showed euro zone annual inflation fell back into
negative territory for the first time since September.
Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell by
0.2 percent year-on-year in February, more than expected,
against a 0.3 percent rise seen in January. Inflation
expectations derived from market prices also hit record lows.
It was the first negative print for five months and came as
markets pared back expectations for long-term consumer price
growth, fuelling bets that the European Central Bank will
deliver further stimulus at its meeting next Thursday, March 10.
"Inflation expectations just keep collapsing so it is
difficult for bond yields to go anywhere but lower," RBC's head
of European rates strategy Peter Schaffrik said.
Markets expect the European Central Bank to cut its deposit
rate by at least another 10 basis points next week
and ramp up its bond-buying quantitative easing scheme.
Goldman Sachs, forecasting euro area consumer prices to fall
0.2 percent year-on-year in 2016, expects the ECB to announce an
increase in its monthly purchases by 10 billion euros and a six
month extension of the scheme until September 2017.
German 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 0.102 percent
, a level not seen since April 2015. German
nine-year yields fell to a record low and turned negative for
the first time in about 10 months.
Five- and two-year yields struck
new record lows of -0.451 and -0.554 percent respectively.
The ECB's favoured market measure of long-term inflation
expectations - the five-year, five-year forward - fell to a
record low of around 1.36 percent, pulling away
from the central bank's inflation target of near 2 percent.
Other euro zone 10-year bond yields fell as well, even those
for Ireland where an inconclusive election result
has raised the prospect of weeks of political stalemate in
Dublin.
"When confidence and inflation are declining in lockstep
there really cannot be much room for hawkishness on the (ECB's)
Governing Council, nor can there be much doubt in the market's
mind that the ECB has to be upping their game here," Mizuho
strategist Peter Chatwell said.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth
Jones)