LONDON, March 2 Euro zone bond yields rose on Wednesday, edging away from this week's lows, as upbeat data and a rally in stocks lifted demand for risk assets at the expense of safe-haven debt.

European shares chased Asian stock markets higher, with positive economic news from Australia to the United States boosting risk appetite.

News on Wednesday that the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of U.S. factory activity, a closely watched measure of the American manufacturing sector, rose more than expected last month pushed U.S. Treasury yields to near two-week highs.

The knock-on impact in European bond markets was higher yields across the region.

But analysts cautioned against reading too much into the moves before next week's European Central Bank meeting, which is expected to conclude with at least a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate to minus 0.40 percent to boost inflation and economic growth.

"There is some correction in bond markets and at around 17 basis points, core euro zone bond yields still reflect some pessimism about the economy," said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING. "Going into next week's ECB meeting there will be a lid on how far yields climb."

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose 4 basis points to 0.19 percent -- about 9 basis points above 10-month lows hit on Monday.

A move back towards last April's record low of 0.05 percent has led to talk about whether Bund yields could slip into negative territory.

In a note, analysts at Societe Generale said 10-year Bund yields could break through 0 percent during the second quarter.

Two and five-year bond yields also backed away from this week's record lows ahead of a four billion euro sale of five-year German bonds later in the day.

Elsewhere, Spanish bond yields were 2 basis points higher at around 1.52 percent ahead of a key vote in parliament later on Wednesday.

Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez faces a parliamentary vote on his bid to form a coalition government, which looks almost certain to fail.

Analysts said that for now expectations for further ECB easing were helping buffer Spanish bonds despite the political uncertainty triggered by inconclusive elections in December. (Editing by Toby Chopra)