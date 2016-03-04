By John Geddie
LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Portuguese government borrowing
costs held near one-month lows on Friday, showing little sign of
stress as the first of a number of back-to-back tests for its
credit rating approached.
Lisbon's bonds have recovered after a sharp sell-off in
mid-February, boosted partly by an improving outlook for growth
in the world's largest economy, the United States.
U.S. jobs data due later on Friday is expected to confirm a
solid trend.
Investors are also relieved that Portugal's new Socialist
government tightened its budget plan last month after pressure
from the European Commission, but uncertainty remains over
whether more cost-cutting will be needed to reduce its deficit.
Fitch is the first of three agencies to assess Portugal's
rating over the coming two months, building up to a ruling from
DBRS which could junk Lisbon in a move that would make its bonds
no longer eligible for the ECB's asset-purchase programme.
"While (Fitch's) rating action would not be overly
significant in itself, we see the risk that investors will make
inferences...for the crucial review from DBRS," said Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz.
"Overall, we hold on to our cautious stance in PGBs
(Portuguese government bonds)."
Fitch rates Portugal at BB+, one notch below investment
grade, with a positive outlook. But it warned in January that
the country's anti-austerity budget may be unrealistic and could
lead to weaker growth and a rating cut.
Analysts expect Fitch to remove its positive outlook, with a
chance it switches to a negative outlook.
This would not bode well for a review from Standard and
Poor's on March 18, and crucially for a review from DBRS on
April 29, the only one of four agencies recognised by the ECB
that has an investment grade rating for Portugal, which must
have one such rating to qualify for quantitative-easing buying.
Last month DBRS said it was comfortable with its BBB (low)
'stable' rating for Portugal but raised concern about a rout in
its bonds that sent yields near a two-year high of 4.38 percent
on Feb. 11.
DBRS said the rise in yields -- partly sparked by investor
concerns about its budget plan -- could become a problem given
Lisbon's high refinancing burden. Around a third of Portugal's
148 billion euros of outstanding debt falls due over the next
three years.
Portugal's 10-year yields were up 2 basis points at 2.89
percent on Friday, while most other euro zone equivalents were a
touch lower. But they remained within touching distance of a
four-week low of 2.85 percent hit a few days ago.
DZ Bank analyst Martin van Vliet said signs from DBRS that
it is comfortable with its rating should ease market nerves for
now, barring any "unforeseen circumstances".
The fourth agency whose rating is recognised by the ECB,
Moody's, skipped a review of Portugal's junk Ba1 rating on Jan.
15. It said this week that Lisbon still needs significant fiscal
consolidation to reduce its large debts, and its banking system
is not strong enough to support economic recovery.
