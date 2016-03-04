* Fitch expected to remove positive outlook on Portugal
* Move could hint at crucial DBRS review next month
* DBRS holds key to Portugal's QE qualification
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 4 Portuguese government borrowing
costs rose sharply on Friday as the first of several
back-to-back tests for its credit rating approached.
German Bund yields inched up 2 basis points to
0.20 percent after above forecast U.S. jobs data.
Lisbon's bonds have recovered after a sell-off in
mid-February, boosted partly by data showing global growth
worries may be exaggerated and relief that the new Socialist
government tightened its budget plan last month after pressure
from the European Commission.
Rating agencies and others, however, have raised concern
over whether more cost-cutting will be needed to reduce
Portugal's deficit.
Fitch will be the first of three agencies to assess
Portugal's rating over the coming two months, building up to a
ruling from DBRS that could downgrade Lisbon to below investment
grade. That would make its bonds ineligible for the Euroopean
Central Bank's asset-purchase programme.
"While (Fitch's) rating action would not be overly
significant in itself, we see the risk that investors will make
inferences ... for the crucial review from DBRS," Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz said. "Overall, we hold on to our
cautious stance in PGBs (Portuguese government bonds)."
Fitch rates Portugal at BB+, one notch below investment
grade, with a positive outlook. But it warned in January that
the country's anti-austerity budget may be unrealistic and could
lead to weaker growth and a rating cut.
Analysts expect Fitch to remove its positive outlook in a
decision due after markets close on Friday. It may switch to a
negative outlook, which would not bode well for a review from
Standard and Poor's due on March 18.
More importantly, DBRS releases its review on April 29. It
is the only one of four agencies recognised by the ECB that has
an investment-grade rating for Portugal. Without that rating,
Portugal would not qualify for the ECB's bond purchases.
Last month DBRS said it was comfortable with its BBB (low)
'stable' rating for Portugal but raised concern about a rout in
its bonds that sent yields close to a two-year high of 4.38
percent on Feb. 11.
DBRS said the rise in yields could become a problem, given
Lisbon's high refinancing burden. Around a third of Portugal's
148 billion euros of outstanding debt falls due over the next
three years.
Portugal's 10-year yields rose 5 basis points to 2.93
percent on Friday, up from near one-month lows of
2.85 percent hit at the end of last week.
All other euro zone equivalents were up 1-3 basis points.
The fourth agency whose rating is recognised by the ECB,
Moody's, skipped a review of Portugal's junk Ba1 rating on Jan.
15. It said this week that Lisbon still needs significant fiscal
consolidation to reduce its debts and its banking system is not
strong enough to support economic recovery.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Gareth Jones)