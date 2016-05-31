(Adds quote, inflation data)

By John Geddie

LONDON May 31 Euro zone bond yields edged up on Tuesday as data showed deflation eased in May, paving the way for the European Central Bank to revise its consumer price growth forecasts upward this week for the first time in a year.

Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro increased to -0.1 percent in May year-on-year from -0.2 percent in April, mainly driven by a rebound in oil prices.

The data sets the scene for the ECB to mark up its staff inflation forecasts at its policy meeting on Thursday for the first time since June 2015, allowing it to hold pat on any further monetary policy easing or interest rate cuts.

"Because of the rise in energy prices, I think they have to raise their inflation forecast, so the market may react in the short-term," Patrick O'Donnell, fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management said.

Benchmark German 10-year bond yields climbed 1 basis point to 0.18 percent on Tuesday, extending a near 3 bps rise on Monday, and heading back towards one-month highs of 0.205 percent hit last week.

Data on Monday showed German annual inflation rose out of negative territory in May, beating a consensus of -0.1 percent.

All other euro zone yields were 1-2 bps higher on the day.

While inflation in the euro zone remains far from the ECB's near 2 percent target, economists polled by Reuters were unanimous in expecting the ECB to hold policy steady on Thursday, while a slim majority do not see the ECB easing again this year.

The ECB's staff forecasts for inflation, released every quarter, have not been revised upward since this time last year. In March, the 2016 outlook was slashed to 0.1 percent from 1 percent.

However, the March forecast was based on estimates for Brent crude averaging about $35 a barrel this year. Since then, the price of oil has risen more than 20 percent as fears of an oversupply glut have eased.

A number of ECB governing council members have already hinted at a revision. Earlier this month, Ireland's Philip Lane said the central bank will be taking the oil rebound into close consideration, while Austria's Ewald Nowotny said oil should help push up inflation later this year.

Market expectations for the bloc's long-term inflation prospects - as measured by the five-year, five-year forward rate - have also staged a tentative recovery in recent months, climbing back near 1.50 percent. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)