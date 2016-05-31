(Recasts)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON May 31 German bond yields fell on Tuesday, reversing an earlier rise as a poll showing British voters have shifted towards voting to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum helped lift demand for the safe-haven debt.

Euro zone bond yields had edged up earlier in the day as data showed deflation eased in May, paving the way for the European Central Bank to revise its consumer price growth forecasts upward this week for the first time in a year.

But as regional equity markets slipped into negative territory and unease about the referendum on the UK's EU membership resurfaced, German bond yields reversed course.

An ICM poll for the Guardian newspaper showing 45 percent of respondents favoured leaving the EU compared with 42 percent who said they would vote to stay in the bloc, took markets by surprise and pushed UK bond or gilt yields lower.

"Yields were higher during the morning session but this afternoon we've seen weakness in European equities which has dispelled some of the bearish tone in fixed income," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "Also there was an ICM poll on Brexit, which has had an impact on the gilt and bond markets."

Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell 3 basis points to 0.14 percent, having earlier risen to 0.19 percent.

Bunds, considered one of the safest assets in the world, are seen as a main beneficiary of Brexit jitters. This has helped pin yields down even as talk of a near-term rise in U.S. interest rates grows.

DEFLATION REPRIEVE

Earlier on Tuesday, Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro increased to -0.1 percent in May year-on-year from -0.2 percent in April, mainly driven by a rebound in oil prices.

The data sets the scene for the ECB to mark up its staff inflation forecasts at its policy meeting on Thursday for the first time since June 2015, allowing it to hold pat on any further monetary policy easing or interest rate cuts.

"Because of the rise in energy prices, I think they have to raise their inflation forecast, so the market may react in the short-term," Patrick O'Donnell, fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management said.

All other euro zone yields were flat to 3 bps lower on the day.

While inflation in the euro zone remains far from the ECB's near 2 percent target, economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to hold policy steady on Thursday, while a slim majority do not see the ECB easing again this year.

The ECB's staff forecasts for inflation, released every quarter, have not been revised upward since this time last year. In March, the 2016 outlook was slashed to 0.1 percent from 1 percent.

However, the March forecast was based on estimates for Brent crude averaging about $35 a barrel this year. Since then, the price of oil has risen more than 20 percent as fears of an oversupply glut have eased. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)