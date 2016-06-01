(Updates prices for close)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 1 Germany's 10-year bond yield fell
to a two-week low on Wednesday, with demand for the safe-haven
asset firm at the start of a month comprising high-risk events
such as a referendum in Britain on its membership of the
European Union.
Market sensitivity to Brexit talk is increasing, with German
and UK bond yields falling on Tuesday after two surveys by
polling firm ICM showed British voters moving towards voting to
leave the EU in the June 23 referendum.
"In the past week the 'stay' camp had the lead in the polls
but that appears to have changed, so risk aversion is back,"
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
Yields on German Bunds, considered to be among the safest
assets in the world, fell a further 3 basis points on Wednesday
to 0.12 percent, the lowest since mid May and
within 10 bps of a record low of 0.05 percent hit last year.
Brexit jitters took their toll on the British pound, while
the cost of hedging against sharp falls in the exchange rate
over the next month rose to its highest in more than seven
years.
German bonds also drew support from mixed U.S. economic data
over the last few days that has dampened expectations for a
near-time rise in U.S. interest rates, as well as from weaker
oil and stock markets.
But risk aversion weighed on southern European debt markets,
with yields on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese bonds all up
about 1-4 bps each.
In addition to the looming British referendum, a host of
other risk events is expected to keep German Bund yields pinned
near record lows and dampen sentiment towards peripheral debt.
These include Italian municipal elections this weekend, a
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in mid-June and a Spanish
election on June 26.
"In Germany and across Europe, it's very much the case that
investors underestimate the risks of the Brexit referendum,"
said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
"But it's not just about Brexit, we also have Spanish
elections and there are concerns generally about anti-EU
sentiment in Europe."
Almost a third of Germans would vote in favour of their
country leaving the EU, a survey published on Tuesday showed,
indicating widespread scepticism towards Europe among citizens
of the bloc's biggest member state.
In addition, analysts say Greece remains a potential source
of market volatility. While Athens and its international lenders
last week wrapped up the bulk of reforms needed to secure
bailout cash, there are some loose ends to tie up.
To qualify for the funds, Greek lawmakers approved tax hikes
and pension reforms and freed up the sale of bad loans weighing
on banks' balance sheets. But Athens must also legislate a
series of extra actions which the left-led government resists
due to growing dissent at home.
Greece is expected to feature prominently when the European
Central Bank meets on Thursday amid talk that the central bank
may restore a waiver for Greek government bonds that could
deliver cheaper funding to its troubled banks.
Elsewhere, Germany sold about 3.2 billion euros of five-year
bonds.
