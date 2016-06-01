(Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 1 Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-week low on Wednesday, with demand for the safe-haven asset firm at the start of a month comprising high-risk events such as a referendum in Britain on its membership of the European Union.

Market sensitivity to Brexit talk is increasing, with German and UK bond yields falling on Tuesday after two surveys by polling firm ICM showed British voters moving towards voting to leave the EU in the June 23 referendum.

"In the past week the 'stay' camp had the lead in the polls but that appears to have changed, so risk aversion is back," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

Yields on German Bunds, considered to be among the safest assets in the world, fell a further 3 basis points on Wednesday to 0.12 percent, the lowest since mid May and within 10 bps of a record low of 0.05 percent hit last year.

Brexit jitters took their toll on the British pound, while the cost of hedging against sharp falls in the exchange rate over the next month rose to its highest in more than seven years.

German bonds also drew support from mixed U.S. economic data over the last few days that has dampened expectations for a near-time rise in U.S. interest rates, as well as from weaker oil and stock markets.

But risk aversion weighed on southern European debt markets, with yields on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese bonds all up about 1-4 bps each.

In addition to the looming British referendum, a host of other risk events is expected to keep German Bund yields pinned near record lows and dampen sentiment towards peripheral debt.

These include Italian municipal elections this weekend, a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in mid-June and a Spanish election on June 26.

"In Germany and across Europe, it's very much the case that investors underestimate the risks of the Brexit referendum," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

"But it's not just about Brexit, we also have Spanish elections and there are concerns generally about anti-EU sentiment in Europe."

Almost a third of Germans would vote in favour of their country leaving the EU, a survey published on Tuesday showed, indicating widespread scepticism towards Europe among citizens of the bloc's biggest member state.

In addition, analysts say Greece remains a potential source of market volatility. While Athens and its international lenders last week wrapped up the bulk of reforms needed to secure bailout cash, there are some loose ends to tie up.

To qualify for the funds, Greek lawmakers approved tax hikes and pension reforms and freed up the sale of bad loans weighing on banks' balance sheets. But Athens must also legislate a series of extra actions which the left-led government resists due to growing dissent at home.

Greece is expected to feature prominently when the European Central Bank meets on Thursday amid talk that the central bank may restore a waiver for Greek government bonds that could deliver cheaper funding to its troubled banks.

Elsewhere, Germany sold about 3.2 billion euros of five-year bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones and Adrian Croft)