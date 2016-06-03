LONDON, June 3 Irish bond yields rose on Friday,
pushing the gap over German peers to its widest in three weeks,
as unease crept in ahead of the looming British referendum on
membership of the European Union.
Ireland, Europe's fastest growing economy, could be in the
firing line should the Britain, one of Ireland's biggest trading
partners, vote to leave the EU on June 23.
Analysts say that so far bond markets in Ireland and the
broader euro zone have shown a degree of complacency towards
Brexit risks but that could change with the vote just three
weeks away.
There were some signs of jitters moving in on Friday, with
Ireland's 10-year bond yield rising more than 2 basis points to
0.83 percent. It underperformed other euro zone
bond yields, which were broadly steady ahead of closely-watched
U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day.
The yield gap - or spread - between Irish bonds and
top-rated German Bunds was at 69 basis points, its
widest level in about three weeks and up from about 50 bps at
the start of the year.
"The stakes are rising as we get closer to the referendum
date and it makes sense that investors start to price in the
risks for Ireland," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ
Bank.
Deutsche Bank has described Brexit as the single biggest
source of uncertainty facing the Irish economy in the near term.
Ratings agency Moody's, which upgraded Ireland's credit
rating last month, said a British exit from the European Union
would have a negative impact on Ireland due to the countries'
close economic ties.
As the referendum approaches, both sides are stepping up
their campaigns to try to win over undecided voters and break
the deadlock in opinion polls which suggest that Britons are
almost equally split over which way to vote.
Elsewhere, euro zone bond yields were broadly steady a day
after falling as the European Central Bank only tentatively
upgraded its forecast for future inflation, reinforcing
expectations that its ultra-easy monetary policy would remain in
place for some time.
