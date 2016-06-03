LONDON, June 3 Irish bond yields rose on Friday, pushing the gap over German peers to its widest in three weeks, as unease crept in ahead of the looming British referendum on membership of the European Union.

Ireland, Europe's fastest growing economy, could be in the firing line should the Britain, one of Ireland's biggest trading partners, vote to leave the EU on June 23.

Analysts say that so far bond markets in Ireland and the broader euro zone have shown a degree of complacency towards Brexit risks but that could change with the vote just three weeks away.

There were some signs of jitters moving in on Friday, with Ireland's 10-year bond yield rising more than 2 basis points to 0.83 percent. It underperformed other euro zone bond yields, which were broadly steady ahead of closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day.

The yield gap - or spread - between Irish bonds and top-rated German Bunds was at 69 basis points, its widest level in about three weeks and up from about 50 bps at the start of the year.

"The stakes are rising as we get closer to the referendum date and it makes sense that investors start to price in the risks for Ireland," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.

Deutsche Bank has described Brexit as the single biggest source of uncertainty facing the Irish economy in the near term.

Ratings agency Moody's, which upgraded Ireland's credit rating last month, said a British exit from the European Union would have a negative impact on Ireland due to the countries' close economic ties.

As the referendum approaches, both sides are stepping up their campaigns to try to win over undecided voters and break the deadlock in opinion polls which suggest that Britons are almost equally split over which way to vote.

Elsewhere, euro zone bond yields were broadly steady a day after falling as the European Central Bank only tentatively upgraded its forecast for future inflation, reinforcing expectations that its ultra-easy monetary policy would remain in place for some time. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)