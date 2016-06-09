* Rally in global bond markets gathers pace

* Safe-haven demand driven by Brexit fears, Spanish vote

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields lowest since February (Updates prices to close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 9 Germany's 10-year Bund yield hit a new record low on Thursday, pushing closer to negative territory as a rally in global bond markets gathered pace.

A scaling back of expectations for a near-term rise in U.S. interest rates and heightened political risks, including from this month's UK referendum on European Union membership and Spanish election re-run, have bolstered demand for safe-haven bonds.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest level since February, while British 10-year gilt yields struck a record low.

Bund yields, also pushed down by hefty monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, fell as far as 0.024 percent, marking a third straight day of falls to record lows .

"There are a number of different factors driving yields lower and it started last week with the weak U.S. jobs data pushing rate-hike expectations back," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

"For the euro zone, this was the only constraining factor for lower yields."

Investors have almost priced out the chance of a rate increase at the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, and reduced the likelihood of a July rate hike to around 24 percent.

Some $10 trillion worth of sovereign bonds globally are in negative territory, according to Fitch Ratings, and German Bund yields could join the club soon, say analysts.

Uncertainty ahead of the June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union could provide the trigger for a break below zero percent yields.

"Zero is very close now and I think the market wants to see if that level can be broken," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

Lenk said he thought Brexit jitters could drive Bund yields a tad below zero in the near term but expected yields to head higher during the second half of the year.

Commerzbank also said a test of the zero mark was looming.

The ECB's $1.7 trillion euro bond-buying programme is also underpinning demand for German bonds, driving yields lower.

Last week, the central bank reiterated its dovish stance and said it expected inflation to remain below its near 2 percent target out to 2018.

Its favoured gauge of long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, is trading below 1.43 percent at its lowest level in about six weeks. That fall in inflation expectations comes in a week where oil prices have risen to 2016 highs above $50 a barrel.

The bullish tone in global bond markets was felt across the euro zone, where yields were 1-5 basis points lower.

Spain's 10-year bond yield fell to 1.39 percent, its lowest level in more than two months, before pulling back to 1.43 percent. Italian 10-year yields hit a two-month low of 1.28 percent, before rebounding to 1.31 percent, still down 1.2 bps on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)