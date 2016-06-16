By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 16 Germany's 10-year bond yield hit
a record low of below zero on Thursday as global bond markets
rallied on fading expectations for U.S. rate rises after the
Federal Reserve held rates and lowered economic growth
forecasts.
U.S. Treasury yields hit four-month lows and were not far
off their lowest levels in almost four years. That helped narrow
the gap between 10-year U.S. and German yields towards its
tightest level in about four months.
"Markets just keep trimming back their rate-hike
expectations and Fed officials themselves are lowering their
expectations," said Commerzbank interest rate strategist David
Schnautz.
While the Fed signalled it still planned to raise rates
twice in 2016, six of its 17 policymakers projected just one
increase this year. Only one had done so when economic forecasts
were last issued in March.
Fed funds futures show investors now see a
less-than-10-percent chance the Fed will hike rates at its July
meeting and a less-than-50-percent chance of an increase by the
end of the year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
A scaling back of U.S. rate-hike expectations means the
divergence between U.S. and European monetary policy appears
less stark than it did a few months ago.
This should allow U.S. Treasury yields to further narrow the
gap with German peers, analysts said.
U.S. 10-year yields hit a four-month low of around 1.54
percent, squeezing the spread over German 10-year
Bund yields to around 157 basis points and close to the tightest
levels in almost four months.
German 10-year bond yields hit a new record low of minus
0.034 percent.
Jitters about Britain's referendum on remaining in the
European Union, just a week away, the European Central Bank's
ultra-loose monetary policy and concerns about global growth
have all fuelled German bonds market gains.
A decision by the Bank of Japan to refrain from delivering
more stimulus at a meeting on Thursday knocked Asian stock
markets, with Japan's Nikkei down 3 percent. Japanese
10-year government bond yields hit a record low of minus 0.21
percent before the BOJ announcement.
European stocks opened broadly lower, providing another
incentive to buy safe-haven bonds.
Thirty-year German bond yields fell to 0.50 percent
- their lowest level in more than a year and
five-year yields touched a new record low at minus 0.49 percent
.
