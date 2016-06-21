(Updates with latest UK poll results, Draghi comments)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 21 A decision by Germany's top
court to reject a challenge to an emergency ECB bond-buying
scheme comforted bond markets on Tuesday as investors braced for
Britain's too-close-to-call referendum on whether to stay in the
European Union.
Conceived at the height of Europe's debt crisis in 2012, the
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme was launched as
part of European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's pledge to do
"whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, giving the ECB broad
powers to buy the debt of financially strained member banks.
The ECB's ability to react to crisis is under scrutiny as
Thursday's UK referendum has created a schism between those euro
zone states such as Germany seen as a safe-haven at times of
uncertainty and highly-indebted southern Europe, viewed as
vulnerable to the economic and political fallout from Brexit.
"The (German) verdict paves the way for the ECB to use the
OMT in case Brexit contagion risks spread to euro zone
peripheral bond yields," said Kim Liu, senior fixed income
strategist at ABN AMRO.
Yields on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year government
bonds rose about 2 basis points
PT10YT-TWEB on Tuesday, retaining most of the sharp falls seen
in the past two trading sessions.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was steady at 0.06
percent and off record lows hit last week at
almost minus 0.04 percent.
Germany's constitutional court rejected a challenge to OMT,
already cleared by the European Court of Justice, and placed
only some limits on the German central bank's participation in
the scheme, which has not yet been used.
Limiting OMT would not have immediate consequences for the
ECB but it could have dented confidence in its ability to tackle
crises, raise doubts about the use of any future unconventional
tools, and strengthen a separate legal challenge to the bank's
1.74 trillion euro asset-buying scheme.
The German ruling comes at a time of already strained
relations between the ECB and Berlin, which has frequently
criticised the bank's stimulus programmes.
The important thing for the ECB is that its room for
manoeuvre regarding its current asset-purchase programme has not
been limited, Nordea chief European analyst Holger Sandte said.
ECB chief Draghi said on Tuesday the ECB is ready for all
contingencies following the UK referendum. He added that
inflation dynamics in the euro zone remain subdued.
TIGHT RACE
Polls in recent days showing those campaigning in favour of
Britain remaining in the EU taking a lead have helped boost risk
appetite in global markets and dent the appeal of safe-havens
such as German bonds and the Japanese yen.
But the vote remains too close to call, with an opinion poll
published on Tuesday showing the "Remain" campaign has lost some
of its lead.
The Survation poll, which was conducted for spread-betting
firm IG on Monday, put support for "In" at 45 percent, ahead of
"Out" on 44 percent, IG said. Survation's previous poll had
shown "In" ahead of "Out" by 45-42 percent.
Other polls earlier showed a wider lead.
"The bulk of investors are just not ready to take on any
bets until they see firm results from the referendum early on
Friday," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital
Markets.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen meanwhile will
deliver her semi-annual report on monetary policy to Congress
later in the day.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)