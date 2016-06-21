(Updates with Yellen, fresh prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 21 Bond markets took heart on Tuesday after Germany's top court rejected a challenge to an emergency ECB bond-buying scheme, removing one big uncertainty factor as Britain's too-close-to-call referendum on whether to stay in the European Union looms.

Conceived at the height of Europe's debt crisis in 2012, the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme was launched after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's pledge to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, giving the ECB broad powers to buy the debt of financially strained member banks.

The ECB's ability to react to crisis is under scrutiny as Thursday's UK referendum has created a schism between euro zone states such as Germany seen as safe havens at times of uncertainty and highly indebted southern Europe, viewed as vulnerable to the economic and political fallout from Brexit.

"The (German) verdict paves the way for the ECB to use the OMT in case Brexit contagion risks spread to euro zone peripheral bond yields," said Kim Liu, senior fixed income strategist at ABN AMRO.

Yields on Spanish 10-year government bonds rose about 2 basis points while Italian and Portuguese equivalents PT10YT-TWEB retained most of the sharp falls seen in the past two trading sessions.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down a basis point at around 0.05 percent and off record lows of almost minus 0.04 percent hit last week.

Germany's constitutional court rejected a challenge to OMT, already cleared by the European Court of Justice, and placed only minor limits on the German central bank's participation in the scheme, which has not yet been used.

Limiting OMT would not have immediate consequences for the ECB but it could have dented confidence in its ability to tackle crises, raise doubts about the use of any future unconventional tools, and strengthen a separate legal challenge to the bank's 1.74 trillion euro asset-buying scheme.

The German ruling comes at a time of already strained relations between the ECB and Berlin, which has frequently criticised the bank's stimulus programmes.

The important thing for the ECB is that its room for manoeuvre regarding its current asset-purchase programme has not been limited, Nordea chief European analyst Holger Sandte said.

ECB chief Draghi said on Tuesday the ECB was ready for all contingencies following the UK referendum. He added that inflation dynamics in the euro zone remain subdued.

TIGHT RACE

Polls in recent days showing those campaigning in favour of Britain remaining in the EU taking a lead have helped boost risk appetite in global markets and dented the appeal of safe-haven assets such as German bonds and the Japanese yen.

But the vote remains too close to call, with an opinion poll published on Tuesday showing the "Remain" campaign's lead had shrunk.

The Survation poll, conducted for spread-betting firm IG on Monday, put support for "In" at 45 percent, ahead of "Out" on 44 percent, IG said. Survation's previous poll had shown "In" ahead of "Out" by 45-42 percent.

Other polls earlier showed a wider lead.

"The bulk of investors are just not ready to take on any bets until they see firm results from the referendum early on Friday," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen meanwhile said in her semi-annual report on monetary policy to Congress that the U.S. cetral bank would be cautious in raising interest rates given risks such as Britain's EU referendum and a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth.

