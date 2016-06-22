* Investors discount chance of Brexit vote

* ECB's Draghi, Fed's Yellen signal loose policy

* Germany sells 30-yr bonds at record low yield

* Greek yields fall on ECB waiver expectations (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 22 Investors bought up euro zone bonds on Wednesday, daring to look beyond Britain's EU vote to a world in which the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no rush to raise interest rates and the ECB stands ready to do more to nurture weak growth.

The recent rise in safe-haven German bond yields, which has come as investors discount the prospect of a vote for Brexit, eased and low-rated debt was also in demand after interventions from the world's two most powerful central banks.

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi renewed his pledge to use all instruments to tackle weak growth in the bloc, before U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen put the kibosh on a July rate hike as she bemoaned slowing momentum in the U.S. labour market.

"It took ECB President Draghi's statements, which were interpreted as being dovish, to usher in a bullish counter-movement on EMU (euro zone) government bonds," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.

German 10-year bond yields were just 1 basis point higher at 0.06 percent and almost 10 basis points above record lows hit last Thursday before the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker in Britain started to shift momentum back towards a remain vote in the referendum campaign.

Most other euro zone bond yields, including those in southern Europe which have been most vulnerable to worries around Brexit, were lower on the day. Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest level in almost two weeks .

Berlin also on Wednesday sold 30-year bonds at an average yield of 0.65 percent, the lowest on record in an auction.

"There are short-term circumstances helping demand ... but if you take a step back you can also argue that it is about the (ECB's) quantitative easing programme," ING strategist Martin van Vliet said.

NO WORRY AT ALL

Some analysts said the last day of campaigning before Thursday's Brexit vote could still change perceptions for what polls show will be a knife-edge vote.

However, bookmakers' odds, which are more closely followed than opinion polls by those in financial markets, show just a 25 percent chance of a leave vote, down from around 40 percent last week.

Easing nerves around Brexit and the prospect of further monetary easing have seen investors return to low-rated peripheral bonds, which were shunned last week in echoes of the euro zone debt crisis.

Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said that bond yields in Spain and Italy show there is "no worry at all ahead of a possible Brexit surprise".

Nowhere is the turnaround in sentiment towards Europe's riskier assets more evident than in Greece.

Yields on two-year Greek government bonds - the lowest-rated in the bloc - climbed 200 bps last week but have reversed that rise so far this week.

Nearly half of that reversal came on Wednesday, with yields down almost 100 bps at 7.95 percent ahead of an ECB meeting at which policymakers are expected to decide to reinstate a waiver on Greek bonds that will give banks' access to its cheap funding. (Editing by Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones)