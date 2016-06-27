* Spain's 10-year yield set for biggest daily fall in 2 yrs
* Sunday's Spanish election result not as fragmented as
feared
* Caretaker PM Rajoy hopes to form new govt within a month
* Brexit uncertainty weighs heavily across other markets
* German Bund yields down sharply, stocks, sterling slide
* Market inflation expectations slump to record low
(Updates price moves, adds fresh comment)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, June 27 Spanish borrowing costs slid
over 15 basis points on Monday as election gains for the
centre-right People's Party raised hopes of an end to the
country's political deadlock and soothed peripheral European
debt markets jolted by last week's Brexit vote.
The aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the European
Union again rippled through world markets on Monday, pummelling
the British pound and stocks while boosting demand for
safe-haven German and U.S. bonds.
But riskier southern European markets, seen as the most
vulnerable in the euro zone to the political and economic
fallout of Brexit, drew comfort from Sunday's Spanish election,
which saw a swing back to mainstream parties and eased fears
about rising populism in Europe.
Spain's caretaker prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said he
hoped to form a coalition government within a month after his
conservative People's Party emerged with the biggest number of
seats, though short of an outright majority.
Spain, the EU's fifth biggest economy, has been without a
government since an inconclusive election in December.
"There's a very positive reaction in markets to the fact
that the conservative party performed much better than
expected," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
Options to form a government include a centre-right pact
between the PP and liberal newcomer Ciudadanos, a German-style
grand coalition between the PP and the Socialists or even a
minority PP administration.
Spain's 10-year bond yield slid 17 basis points to 1.47
percent, down more than 40 bps from seven-month
highs around 1.93 percent hit on Friday after the Brexit vote.
It was on track for its biggest one-day fall since June 2014.
COMFORT AT TROUBLED TIMES
It was unclear whether Britain's vote to leave the EU, which
hit financial markets in indebted Spain particularly hard, led
more people to vote for the conservative PP. However, the
uncertainty and confusion sweeping Europe in the wake of Brexit
could pressure politicians to reach a deal quickly.
That said, Ciudadanos and Spain's Socialists, which came
second in the election, said on Monday they would not back a
government led by Rajoy, implying that political stability
remains uncertain.
"One big risk for Spain would have been momentum for the
populist parties in the wake of Brexit," said Luca Cazzulani, a
strategist at UniCredit.
Italian and Portuguese 10-year bonds yields fell with
Spanish peers, falling about 5 bps each
.
Spanish shares initially rose on Monday but soon
fell with other European stock markets as Brexit jitters roiled
financial markets.
European bank shares fell more than 8 percent,
British 10-year government bond yields sank below 1 percent
for the first time and sterling hit a fresh 31-year
low versus the dollar.
Global market turmoil and expectations that the UK's shock
decision to leave the EU will hurt the global economy fuelled
demand for safe-haven bonds.
U.S. Treasury yields tumbled 11 bps to 1.47 percent
and Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5
bps to minus 0.11 percent. German 30-year bond
yields fell 10 bps to 0.39 percent.
Brexit has put further downward pressure on German bond
yields, which are in negative territory out to 10 years.
More than half the German bonds on the European Central
Bank's shopping list are now ineligible for its asset-purchase
programme because they yield less than the minus 0.40 deposit
rate, research from Pictet shows.
"The ECB and the Bundesbank have to move further up the
curve into longer maturities to find bonds that comply with the
program," said Rainer Guntermann, senior strategist at
Commerzbank. "These trends are currently reinforcing
themselves."
Renewed concerns about the growth outlook pushed market
inflation expectations sharply lower to a new record low at 1.25
percent.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Toby Chopra)