(Adds detail on EU summit, updates prices)
By Nigel Stephenson and Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, June 28 Investors sought out lower-rated
euro zone bonds on Tuesday, venturing from the safety of German
benchmarks and betting on action from the European Central Bank
to shore up the bloc after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Ten-year yields in Spain, Italy and Portugal fell around 10
basis points while yields on German Bunds, which hit a record
low on Friday as investors sought shelter in the lowest risk
assets, dipped.
Traders were looking for more clarity on the next steps
after the shock result of last Thursday's UK referendum.
European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to
resolve the political and economic chaos unleashed by its vote,
which the International Monetary Fund said could put pressure on
global growth.
And with economists forecasting the vote will lead to lower
growth and inflation in the euro zone, some in markets were also
expecting further action from the ECB to mitigate the impact.
The ECB's favoured measure of markets' long-term inflation
expectations, the euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven
forward rate, touched a record low below 1.28
percent - ever further from the ECB's inflation target of just
under 2 percent. Analysts said this increased the chances of
more monetary stimulus from the central bank.
Money markets fully priced in a 10 basis point cut in the
ECB's deposit rate by the end of the year.
"If we assume that the UK vote will eventually fuel lower
growth, lower inflation in the euro zone, then it makes sense to
expect that the ECB will deliver more and more means, maybe more
QE, more rate cuts," said Patrick Jacq, Europe rate strategist
at BNP Paribas.
ECB President Mario Draghi called on Tuesday for central
banks around the world to align their monetary policies to help
prevent "destabilising spillovers" between economies growing at
different paces.
Bonds issued by the lower-rated countries on the euro zone's
southern periphery have been big beneficiaries of the ECB's 1.74
trillion euro quantitative easing bond-buying scheme.
ON A ROLL
Spanish 10-year yields slid to 1.31 percent,
their lowest since April 2015, a day after posting their biggest
one-day fall in two years as electoral gains for the
centre-right People's Party raised the prospect of an end to
political deadlock.
Italian 10-year yields fell 10 bps to 1.33
percent but Spain's outperformance took the gap between the two
countries' 10-year yields to its tightest since July 2015, with
Spanish yields falling below Italian peers.
Italian Prime Minister Mattteo Renzi said on Tuesday
European institutions were ready to step in to support the
nation's banks if necessary, a move that could help support
sentiment in peripheral bond markets.
A government source told Reuters on Monday Renzi would seek
more flexibility from the EU regarding Italy's public spending
and rules on state aid for Italian banks, which are saddled with
360 billion euros of bad loans.
The so-called doom loop between highly-indebted banks and
sovereigns is regarded as one of the euro zone's most serious
vulnerabilities since its debt crisis.
Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets,
said Italy's efforts to shore up its banks would have
consequences for its fiscal position, which could hurt its
government bonds in the future.
"But we're not going to see the type of selloff we saw in
the June 2012 crisis because the ECB is holding a lot of bonds
on its balance sheet and can buy more if necessary."
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 14 bps to 3.18
percent.
Concern about the fallout from Brexit underpinned core
government bonds.
French and Dutch 10-year bond yields fell to record lows of
0.24 percent and 0.12 percent
respectively. German 10-year yields dipped 1.3 bps
to minus 0.12 percent.
Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets,
expected Bund yields to stay around current levels.
"I would be very surprised in the short-to-medium term if
German Bunds go back much above zero," he said.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)