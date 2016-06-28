(Adds detail on EU summit, updates prices)

By Nigel Stephenson and Yumna Mohamed

LONDON, June 28 Investors sought out lower-rated euro zone bonds on Tuesday, venturing from the safety of German benchmarks and betting on action from the European Central Bank to shore up the bloc after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Ten-year yields in Spain, Italy and Portugal fell around 10 basis points while yields on German Bunds, which hit a record low on Friday as investors sought shelter in the lowest risk assets, dipped.

Traders were looking for more clarity on the next steps after the shock result of last Thursday's UK referendum.

European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve the political and economic chaos unleashed by its vote, which the International Monetary Fund said could put pressure on global growth.

And with economists forecasting the vote will lead to lower growth and inflation in the euro zone, some in markets were also expecting further action from the ECB to mitigate the impact.

The ECB's favoured measure of markets' long-term inflation expectations, the euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, touched a record low below 1.28 percent - ever further from the ECB's inflation target of just under 2 percent. Analysts said this increased the chances of more monetary stimulus from the central bank.

Money markets fully priced in a 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate by the end of the year.

"If we assume that the UK vote will eventually fuel lower growth, lower inflation in the euro zone, then it makes sense to expect that the ECB will deliver more and more means, maybe more QE, more rate cuts," said Patrick Jacq, Europe rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

ECB President Mario Draghi called on Tuesday for central banks around the world to align their monetary policies to help prevent "destabilising spillovers" between economies growing at different paces.

Bonds issued by the lower-rated countries on the euro zone's southern periphery have been big beneficiaries of the ECB's 1.74 trillion euro quantitative easing bond-buying scheme.

ON A ROLL

Spanish 10-year yields slid to 1.31 percent, their lowest since April 2015, a day after posting their biggest one-day fall in two years as electoral gains for the centre-right People's Party raised the prospect of an end to political deadlock.

Italian 10-year yields fell 10 bps to 1.33 percent but Spain's outperformance took the gap between the two countries' 10-year yields to its tightest since July 2015, with Spanish yields falling below Italian peers.

Italian Prime Minister Mattteo Renzi said on Tuesday European institutions were ready to step in to support the nation's banks if necessary, a move that could help support sentiment in peripheral bond markets.

A government source told Reuters on Monday Renzi would seek more flexibility from the EU regarding Italy's public spending and rules on state aid for Italian banks, which are saddled with 360 billion euros of bad loans.

The so-called doom loop between highly-indebted banks and sovereigns is regarded as one of the euro zone's most serious vulnerabilities since its debt crisis.

Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said Italy's efforts to shore up its banks would have consequences for its fiscal position, which could hurt its government bonds in the future.

"But we're not going to see the type of selloff we saw in the June 2012 crisis because the ECB is holding a lot of bonds on its balance sheet and can buy more if necessary."

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 14 bps to 3.18 percent.

Concern about the fallout from Brexit underpinned core government bonds.

French and Dutch 10-year bond yields fell to record lows of 0.24 percent and 0.12 percent respectively. German 10-year yields dipped 1.3 bps to minus 0.12 percent.

Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, expected Bund yields to stay around current levels.

"I would be very surprised in the short-to-medium term if German Bunds go back much above zero," he said.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Mark Heinrich)