By Dhara Ranasinghe
| LONDON, June 29
Southern Europe's borrowing
costs fell sharply for a third straight day and French bond
yields hit record lows on Wednesday, as expectations grow that
central banks will act to shore up confidence and the economy
after Britain's Brexit vote.
Spanish government bond yields, down almost 40 basis points
so far this week, tumbled to their lowest levels in more than a
year and Portuguese yields slid 11 bps to a one-month low.
Yields on Germany's top-rated bonds were a tad higher but
within range of last week's record lows as the uncertainty
triggered by British voters' decision to leave the European
Union kept safe-haven debt in demand.
"In the weeks ahead investors are likely to shift between
stimulus hopes and concerns about the fallout from Brexit," said
Martin Van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday
that Britain's decision to leave the European Union could reduce
euro zone growth by a cumulative 0.3 to 0.5 percent compared to
previous estimates over the next three years.
Investors now fully price in a rate cut in Britain and the
euro zone by the end of this year.
The Brexit vote could also be a drag on the U.S. economy,
Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday -- a
comment that reinforced market expectations the Fed will no
longer be able to hike rates this year and may even be forced to
cut if the domestic economy falters.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meanwhile on Wednesday
pledged to use all available policy tools to keep the wheels of
the economy turning.
France's 10-year bond yield hit a record low of 0.23 percent
, while Dutch yields also touched a new low of
0.114 percent.
Market moves were most pronounced in peripheral Europe:
Spain's 10-year bond yield fell almost 10 bps to 1.23 percent
, its lowest level since April 2015, Italian
10-year hit a more than two-month low and
Portugal's 10-year yield tumbled more than 10 bps to a
one-month low of 3.05 percent.
Analysts said investors were also moving into lower-rated
southern European debt in an environment where German bonds out
to a maturity of 10 years have negative yields - meaning
investors pay to lend to Germany.
They warned that the outlook for southern European markets
remained uncertain given concerns about economic growth
following Brexit.
"Things have calmed down a little after the Brexit outcome
but still there is huge risk in the market given that the
forecasts for economic growth figures not only in the UK but
across Europe are being reversed downwards," said DZ Bank
strategist Daniel Lenz.
"This will have an effect on the EU, including peripheral
countries, and weighs very much on the negative side."
Last week's referendum has wiped out a record $3 trillion
off the value of global shares and sent sterling sliding to its
lowest level in 31 years before recovering slighty.
(Additional reporting by Yumna Mohamed; Editing by Jon Boyle)