LONDON, June 30 Yields on euro zone government
bonds lifted off record lows on Thursday as stocks retained most
of the previous session's big gains and the prospect of debt
sales called a pause in this week's rally in lower-rated
southern European debt.
French, Irish and Dutch 10-year yields, which had hit record
lows on Wednesday on hopes for more European Central Bank
stimulus to limit the negative impact of Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, all edged higher.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, rose 1.6 basis points to minus 0.11 percent
, having hit a record low of minus 0.17 percent the
day after the referendum.
An early focus for the market will be a sale of 6.75 billion
euros of Italian bonds, including 2.0-2.5 billion euros of the
five-year benchmark.
While some analysts said the sale should go well given its
relatively small size, others said Italy's highly-indebted banks
could deter buyers.
"We are afraid the Italian auction will be more difficult
than recently because of the problems in the Italian banking
sector and the recent resistance of Germany against the plan
that the Italian government was making for the recapitalisation
of the banks," said Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC.
Rome says it is concerned the banks, which hold 360 billion
euros ($400 billion) of bad loans, risk attack by hedge funds
and sources said this week the government wanted more
flexibility from the EU on state aid for the lenders.
However, Germany and the European Commission said on
Wednesday Italy had to stick to EU rules.
Spain, whose 10-year yields have dropped sharply this week,
dipping below Italy's for the first time in nearly a year, since
the centre-right People's Party won most seats at a weekend
election, may also issue a new 10-year bond soon, IFR reported
on Wednesday.
Commerzbank analyst Michael Leister said the prospect of
supply could limit the rally in peripheral debt.
"I think it can extend a bit more but, overall, given how
aggressive the rally was, especially in Spanish bonds with huge
outperformance versus Italy, it seems a bit stretched,
particularly as everyone is now preparing for this new Spanish
10-year," he said.
Spanish 10-year yields rose less than a basis
point to 1.28 basis point, again outperforming Italian
equivalents, which rose 2 bps to 1.32 percent.
The slight rise in yields mirrored moves in other major bond
markets. Japanese 10-, 20- and 30-year yields all hit record
lows earlier this week before edging up on Thursday while U.S.
Treasury yields also rose on Wednesday as stocks rebounded.
However, analysts say that given the perceived threat to
global growth of Brexit and low levels of inflation, demand for
the lowest risk government debt is likely to remain strong.
Euro zone inflation data due later on Thursday is expected
to show it ticked up to zero percent this month from minus 0.1
percent in May, according to economist polled by Reuters.
However, market long-term inflation expectations, as
measured by the euro zone five-year, five-year forward breakeven
rate hit a record low below 1.28 percent, way
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
