* 10-yr yields set to end June with biggest monthly fall since Jan

* Bund yields down 28 bps in June, Spanish yields fall 25 bps

* Carney's stimulus comments fuel bond rally

* Irish yields slide 7 bps to record low of 0.53 pct (Writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Yumna Mohamed

LONDON, June 30 Borrowing costs across the euro zone were set to end June with their biggest monthly falls since January, some hitting record lows on Thursday amid heightened uncertainty in the aftermath of last week's Brexit vote.

The perceived threat to global growth and inflation from Britain's decision to leave the European Union has also boosted demand for top-rated bonds in Europe.

Germany's 10-year bond yield is down some 28 basis points this month and, at minus 0.14 percent, remains close to Friday's record low of minus 0.17 percent.

French, Dutch and Irish 10-year yields hit record lows after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said fresh stimulus for the British economy was likely to be needed after the Brexit vote.

Most euro zone 10-year yields were on track for the biggest monthly fall since January and analysts said demand for fixed income was likely to stay strong.

"We think the flight to quality trade will continue through the summer months, as prolonged uncertainty weighs on the markets, particularly in the UK," said Robert Michele, global head of fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Since last Thursday's vote, $3 trillion has been wiped off global shares, the value of the pound has tumbled to 31-year lows and economic growth forecasts have been cut.

Many banks have lowered their forecasts for German bond yields -- the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs -- and expect them to remain negative for far longer than anticipated.

"We have lowered our forecasts for Bund, U.S. Treasury and gilt yields, given weaker growth, lower underlying inflation, easier monetary policy and heightened risks," ABN AMRO said. It forecasts Germany's 10-year Bund yield to fall to minus 0.20 percent by year end.

Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday the Brexit vote had pushed the amount of negative-yielding debt globally to $11.7 trillion.

ECB BACKSTOP

While core European bond markets have benefited from safe-haven flows, peripheral markets have been bolstered by the European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying scheme.

Irish 10-year yields fell 7 bps to a new record low of 0.529 percent, with analysts saying Ireland's strong economy also helps offset concerns about the impact of Brexit. Britain is one of Ireland's biggest trading partners.

French equivalents fell as far as 0.194 percent and Dutch yields as far as 0.084 percent.

Although ECB officials have said they are in no hurry to ease monetary policy in the wake of the Brexit vote, hopes for further monetary easing have helped underpin sentiment towards peripheral bonds.

Italy sold the top planned amount at a bond auction, paying a record-low yield of 0.33 percent on a five-year note on Thursday thanks to hopes for more ECB stimulus.

Low inflation also keeps pressure on the ECB to take more action.

Euro zone data on Thursday showed inflation ticked up to just 0.1 percent this month from minus 0.1 percent in May.

And market long-term inflation expectations, as measured by the euro zone five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate , hit a record low below 1.28 percent this week, way below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)